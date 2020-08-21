Here’s Everything Destiny 2 Is Losing Later This Year

Bungie went into more detail about what precisely will be disappearing from Destiny 2 later this year, when the studio begins vaulting content for the the first time in game’s history and…it’s a lot. The base game’s main campaign will all but disappear and most of its existing free-to-play content along with it.

The Destiny Content Vault (DCV) was first announced back in June during a livestream where Bungie laid out its plans for the future of Destiny 2. Those included cycling old content out of the game every so often as new stuff is added and legacy strikes, maps, and raids from Destiny 1 are brought back. The studio made clear that about half of Destiny 2‘s locations would leave when the Beyond Light expansion launches November 10, but now we have a much clearer picture of just how much content will be affected, thanks to a new blog post, and the consequences are pretty wide-reaching. Here’s the full list of what Destiny’s losing later this year:

Narratives

The Red War

Curse of Osiris

Warmind

Season of the Forge

Season of the Drifter

Season of Opulence

Destinations

Mercury

Mars

Titan

Io

The Leviathan

The Farm

Activities

Regular Nightfall

Crucible modes: Supremacy, Countdown, Lockdown, Breakthrough, Doubles, Momentum Control, and Scorched

Gambit Prime

The Reckoning

Escalation Protocol

Black Armory Forges

The Menagerie

Niobe Labs

Zero Hour

The Whisper

The Tribute Hall

Prophecy Dungeon (although it’s coming back at a later date)

Raids

The Leviathan Eater of Worlds

Spire of Stars

Scourge of the Past

Crown of Sorrow

Exotic quests

Relics of the Golden Age

Sight, Shoot, Repeat

Rat King’s Crew

Legend of Acrius

Nodes and Protocols

Nascent Dawn

Cayde’s Will

The Cleansing

A Butterfly’s Grace

A Giant’s Might

A Mysterious Box

The Essence

Bearer of Evil’s Past

A Scrap of Paper

The Other Side

Also leaving are all of the strike missions and planetary vendors associated with each of the departing destinations. And while many of the exotic weapons for the quests being vaulted will be available through a special new kiosk, exotic weapons Outbreak Perfected, Whisper of the Worm, Worldline Zero, and Legend of Acrius will all be gone for the foreseeable future.

As someone who’s poured hundreds of hours into Destiny 2 since it launched in 2017, vaulting feels like a bittersweet goodbye. For newer players the experience of the game is changing forever on November 10, and there won’t be any way to go back and experience Destiny 2 in its entirety. It’s also unclear what exactly the new Destiny 2‘s free-to-play experience will consist of.

“With some of the core Year 1 destinations entering the Vault, it’s true that the free-for-all-players Red War, Curse of Osiris, and Warmind campaigns will no longer be playable,” the studio writes. Instead, it sounds like the first two years of Destiny 2‘s post-launch content will replaced with a new Cosmodrome-centric mini-campaign. Meanwhile, anyone who wants to play Forsaken or Shadowkeep content will still need to purchase both of those expansions. Effectively Destiny 1 and Destiny 2 are being fused together, but while Destiny 1 remains in-tact, Destiny 2 as the platform for this new experiment will be losing a lot. The vaulting process makes sense from a practicality standpoint, Bungie having mentioned in the past the difficulties of maintaining such a sprawling game, but it’s still jarring to me every time I think of the campaigns and DLC people paid for being removed from the game installed on their hard drives.