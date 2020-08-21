Here’s Everything Destiny 2 Is Losing Later This Year

Bungie went into more detail about what precisely will be disappearing from Destiny 2 later this year, when the studio begins vaulting content for the the first time in game’s history and…it’s a lot. The base game’s main campaign will all but disappear and most of its existing free-to-play content along with it.
The Destiny Content Vault (DCV) was first announced back in June during a livestream where Bungie laid out its plans for the future of Destiny 2. Those included cycling old content out of the game every so often as new stuff is added and legacy strikes, maps, and raids from Destiny 1 are brought back. The studio made clear that about half of Destiny 2‘s locations would leave when the Beyond Light expansion launches November 10, but now we have a much clearer picture of just how much content will be affected, thanks to a new blog post, and the consequences are pretty wide-reaching. Here’s the full list of what Destiny’s losing later this year:
Narratives
-
The Red War
-
Curse of Osiris
-
Warmind
-
Season of the Forge
-
Season of the Drifter
-
Season of Opulence
Destinations
-
Mercury
-
Mars
-
Titan
-
Io
-
The Leviathan
-
The Farm
Activities
- Regular Nightfall
- Crucible modes: Supremacy, Countdown, Lockdown, Breakthrough, Doubles, Momentum Control, and Scorched
- Gambit Prime
- The Reckoning
- Escalation Protocol
- Black Armory Forges
- The Menagerie
- Niobe Labs
- Zero Hour
- The Whisper
- The Tribute Hall
- Prophecy Dungeon (although it’s coming back at a later date)
Raids
-
The Leviathan Eater of Worlds
-
Spire of Stars
-
Scourge of the Past
-
Crown of Sorrow
Exotic quests
- Relics of the Golden Age
- Sight, Shoot, Repeat
- Rat King’s Crew
- Legend of Acrius
- Nodes and Protocols
- Nascent Dawn
- Cayde’s Will
- The Cleansing
- A Butterfly’s Grace
- A Giant’s Might
- A Mysterious Box
- The Essence
- Bearer of Evil’s Past
- A Scrap of Paper
- The Other Side
Also leaving are all of the strike missions and planetary vendors associated with each of the departing destinations. And while many of the exotic weapons for the quests being vaulted will be available through a special new kiosk, exotic weapons Outbreak Perfected, Whisper of the Worm, Worldline Zero, and Legend of Acrius will all be gone for the foreseeable future.
As someone who’s poured hundreds of hours into Destiny 2 since it launched in 2017, vaulting feels like a bittersweet goodbye. For newer players the experience of the game is changing forever on November 10, and there won’t be any way to go back and experience Destiny 2 in its entirety. It’s also unclear what exactly the new Destiny 2‘s free-to-play experience will consist of.
“With some of the core Year 1 destinations entering the Vault, it’s true that the free-for-all-players Red War, Curse of Osiris, and Warmind campaigns will no longer be playable,” the studio writes. Instead, it sounds like the first two years of Destiny 2‘s post-launch content will replaced with a new Cosmodrome-centric mini-campaign. Meanwhile, anyone who wants to play Forsaken or Shadowkeep content will still need to purchase both of those expansions. Effectively Destiny 1 and Destiny 2 are being fused together, but while Destiny 1 remains in-tact, Destiny 2 as the platform for this new experiment will be losing a lot. The vaulting process makes sense from a practicality standpoint, Bungie having mentioned in the past the difficulties of maintaining such a sprawling game, but it’s still jarring to me every time I think of the campaigns and DLC people paid for being removed from the game installed on their hard drives.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in