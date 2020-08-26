Here’s Everything In Nintendo’s Surprise Mini Partner Direct

If there’s one thing everyone wants from 2020, it’s a new Nintendo Direct. This morning, seemingly out of nowhere, Nintendo dropped a Nintendo Direct Mini focusing on third-party games. The result wasn’t exactly electrifying: Instead of any ground-breaking announcements, the 12-minute showcase could largely be summed up in two categories: “Games we already knew about” or “Rhythm games.” Here’s everything that was announced:

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, a rhythm-based Kingdom Hearts music game with an 8-player local mode, is out on November 13. Idina Menzel’s “Let It Go,” from Frozen, makes an appearance.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, a mashup of two iconic puzzle games, is out on December 8. It includes all of the modes from the original game, plus introduces a new, character-based Skill Battle mode.

Just Dance 2021 comes out on November 12.

The free-to-play online tank sim World of Tanks Blitz is available now.

We got another look at the Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles remaster, an updated version of the 2003 co-op role-playing game, out August 27. In addition to a graphical facelift, it’ll also feature new battles and weapons.

Big Boxing Rumble: Creed Champions is a boxing game that puts you in the gloves of some of the most legendary (fictitious) boxers, like Adonis Creed and Rocky Balboa. It’ll feature local multiplayer and is scheduled to release next spring.

Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack will come out some time this winter.

The soccer game Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions received a brief trailer. It’s out August 28.

Minecraft Dungeons is getting some snowy DLC called “Creeping Winter” next month.

Jump Force, a fighting game that pits major characters from popular anime (including Naruto, One Piece, and Dragon Ball) against each other, is getting a deluxe edition on August 28. It’ll come with the game’s first character pass.

The first three Final Fantasy SaGa games — The Final Fantasy Legend, plus two numbered sequels — are getting released as a three-pack, Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend, on December 15. It’ll feature a high-speed mode and a special anniversary song, to commemorate the series’ 30-year anniversary.

Harmonix (Rock Band) is making a new “nonstop digital music festival” called Fuser. Out this fall.

And that’s it! Sorry to disappoint all of those waiting patiently for Bravely Default II. You can watch the whole video in its entirety below: