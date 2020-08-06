See Games Differently

Here’s How Bugsnax Plays

Ash Parrish

Published 3 hours ago: August 7, 2020 at 7:13 am -
Filed to:bugsnax
state of play august 2020
Screenshot: Young Horses
Screenshot: Young Horses

Today’s PlayStation State of Play gave an in-depth look at gameplay for the “body-horror but make it cute” hit of the summer, Bugsnax. Check out the gameplay trailer below.

“Use traps and sauces to capture Bugsnax,” developer Young Horses wrote in a press release. “On top of being tasty, each of the 100 different species of Bugsnax have their own behaviours and patterns. Use that journalistic know-how! Observe and take notes to discover which handy traps, tasty sauces, and witty strategies can get the job done.”

Sounds like players are going to need a lot of pictures. Pictures of Bugsnax. 

Bugsnax is due on PlayStation and the Epic Game Store holiday 2020.

 

