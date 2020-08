Here’s More Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Running On The PlayStation 5

We’ve seen glimpses of PS5 gameplay before — including in one seriously impressive tech demo from May — but today’s Gamescom “Opening Night Live” showed off a deeper look. Capping off the two-hour (!!) event was a lengthy gameplay demo of Insomniac Games’ PS5 exclusive, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Here’s a look: