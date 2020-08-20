See Games Differently

Hitman 3 Will Be An Epic Games Store Timed Exclusive On PC

1

Riley MacLeod

Published 2 hours ago: August 21, 2020 at 1:23 am -
Filed to:epic
epic games storehitmanhitman 3
Hitman 3 (Image: IO Interactive)
Hitman 3 (Image: IO Interactive)

Snuck onto the end of a Hitman 3 location reveal, developer IO Interactive announced that Hitman 3 on PC will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store for the first year.

“In January 2021, you’ll be able to play Hitman 3 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC, where the game will be available exclusively via Epic Games Store for 12 months,” the developer wrote in a blog today. “As an independent studio, our partnership with Epic has given us the freedom to create Hitman 3 exactly as we imagined and self-publish the game to our players directly.”

IO notes that players with existing Hitman saves on PC will be able to import their progression, unlocks, and locations into the Epic Games Store version. 

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.