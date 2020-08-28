PSA: Hitman Is Free On The Epic Games Store

2016’s Hitman brought the iconic franchise into the modern era. With brand new ways to kill, gorgeous locales and expanded options for creativity, the game was an instant hit and received universal critical acclaim. Now, you can nab the game for free on the Epic Games Store. Whether you’ve never played it before or you own it on other platforms, it’s well worth grabbing again for your collection.

The free version available on the Epic Games Store is the base game, which includes every map from Hitman season one including Paris, Sapienza, Marrakesh, Bangkok, Colorado and Hokkaido.

It doesn’t include content from the Game of the Year upgrade like the fantastic Patient Zero campaign, stylish new outfits and deadly weapons — but if you want more Hitman goodness, you can grab this on Epic for an additional $29.95.

Even without the GOTY upgrade, Hitman has plenty of content to explore and so many different ways to inflict death. Whether you prefer a hands-on approach or a suspicious falling chandelier, the world of Hitman is open to you.

As one of 2016’s absolute best games, Hitman comes highly recommended. Make sure you grab your free copy while you can.

Hitman is available for free from the Epic Games Store from now until September 4 at 1 a.m. AEST.

To grab the game, scroll down on the homepage, locate the Hitman hub and select ‘get’ to add it to your library. Make sure you claim it before it goes back to full price.

Once it’s gone, it’s set to be replaced by Into the Breach and other, unrevealed titles.

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the latest news, updates and freebies from the worlds of gaming and pop culture.