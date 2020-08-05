Horizon: Zero Dawn Is Beautiful

Horizon: Zero Dawn is a stunning game, and as you might expect, people have done incredible things with the game’s photo mode.
#HZDPhotoMode #HorizonZeroDawn #PS4share pic.twitter.com/9G5gdauciH
— Emperor Grunfeld (@harDCor_barra) March 1, 2017
#HorizonZeroDawn #PS4share #HZDPhotoMode pic.twitter.com/1XrVtmqET4
— Josh Smith (@SWJS2) March 1, 2017
#HorizonZeroDawn #PS4share #HZDPhotoMode Aloy pic.twitter.com/jucq1L71Qz
— ???????????????????????????????? ???? ???? (@DaddyDee__) March 1, 2017
#HZDPhotoMode #HorizonZeroDawn #PS4share pic.twitter.com/00F7gQX938
— Mad Roxy (@RoxyMadness) March 1, 2017
Seen any other incredible photos? Taken any yourself? Chuck them in the comments. I’ll add the best ones to the post!
This story has been retimed following Horizon Zero Dawn’s release on PC this week.