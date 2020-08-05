See Games Differently

Horizon: Zero Dawn Is Beautiful

10

Mark Serrels

Published 1 hour ago: August 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm
Filed to:au
horizon zero dawn
Horizon: Zero Dawn is a stunning game, and as you might expect, people have done incredible things with the game’s photo mode.

GGNKovalski

Khalifa Jayy

Dumb


Eggbok


Stiler

ronaldthump

HispanicGuy

Kanden

Pocky4Th3Win

SlasherJPC

Carcetti

Kane1345

STR-MS

Seen any other incredible photos? Taken any yourself? Chuck them in the comments. I’ll add the best ones to the post!

This story has been retimed following Horizon Zero Dawn’s release on PC this week.

About the Author

Mark Serrels

Mark Serrels | Kotaku Editor






Mark Serrels is the Editor of Kotaku Australia. He is a multi award-winning journalist and the inventor of the Serrels Stare. He has previously edited publications such as The Official Nintendo Magazine, The Official PlayStation Magazine, Australian 360 and PSM3. He once got 191,000 on Doodle Jump and totally has a man crush on Ryan Gosling. And, yes, he is painfully aware that he closely resembles Simon Pegg.

Comments

  • Really enjoying the game so far, even if some design choices leave me baffled (e.g. You can’t compare equipment when in menus or buying something?).

    But it sure is pretty. One question I had how do you get PS4 pro to save and upload your pictures and videos in a higher quality? Have I missed an obvious ‘click this doofus’ button somewhere?

    • Press or hold the share button then go to settings from there. You can save photos at 4K (though they take ages to process or view) and video in 1080p (up from 720p I believe).

  • Very innovative, not as innovative as Zelda BoW though. Just kidding.

    I really like the quick saves and the fact that the whole world (scenery) isn’t littered with resources.

    This has to be the most streamlined open world game I’ve ever seen. It’s leaned from every game before it, and you can feel it.

    At first I wasn’t impressed with their choice for the setting; robot dinosaurs. But as I’m playing the game I feel why they went in that direction, it makes for a lot of fun and it also allows the world to have modern elements and mechanics as well as old fashioned ones.

    I honestly wasn’t expecting a great story from this (being Guerilla), but it seems poised to shatter my expectations.

    • Same, im very impressed. I have played many of the great collector games ubisoft etc and was hesitant at first but it doesn’t feel like a chore. The dialogue is pretty well written too. They have made same great design choices.

  • Custom button assignments come on people it is 2017. Other then that I really feel sorry for those people who dismissed this game without giving it a go. Really solid game, in depth mechanics, great combat, top story.

  • A wonderful and often magical game. This is what gaming is all about.

    Oh…..And get a pro + 4k HDR TV. So so worth it.

