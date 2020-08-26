How Much Call Of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War Will Cost (In Plain English)

Earlier today, after a week of hype, Activision revealed release-day information for Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War. It comes out on November 13 and will cost some amount of U.S. dollars.

Yes, today’s info dump spawned some confusion around pricing, chiefly because there are a vexing amount of purchasing options for even the standard edition of this ‘80s-soaked first-person shooter. The simple way to put it is that current-gen versions will cost $US60 ($83) while next-gen will run you $US70 ($97). But pricing gets a bit more complicated when you get into the weeds. Let’s break it down.

For current-generation consoles (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One), the standard edition of Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War, a game that seriously needs some colloquial shorthand, will cost $US60 ($83), whether you’re purchasing the physical or digital versions. Folks who pre-order digitally on PS4 will get access to a beta. At the moment, the beta doesn’t have a confirmed date. The PS4 version — either physical or digital — can later be upgraded to the PS5 version for $US10 ($14). (If you went physical, you’ll need to hang on to the physical PS4 disc to access the PS5 upgrade.) Meanwhile, the Xbox One version can only be upgraded to the Xbox Series X version if you purchase the digital edition.

On next-gen consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X), the game’s standard edition will cost a flat $US70 ($97), which is in line with the pricing for next-gen versions of some other popular games, including NBA 2K21. You’ll be able to get a digital cross-gen version for either console pairing, which will get you access to the game on either the PS4 and PS5 or the Xbox One and Xbox Series X. If you prefer physical games, however, be aware of one slight difference. The physical Xbox Series X release will come with its previous-gen counterpart. But PS5 disc-buyers will only get the PS5 game.

The PC version of Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War costs $US60 ($83).

