I’ll Buy Killer7 Again, I Don’t Care

Goichi “Suda51″ Suda masterpiece killer7 might be coming to Switch. I already own the original GameCube release from 2005 and the recent PC port, but I’m more than willing to drop another $US60 ($84) on a portable version of the best game of all time.

These details were initially published by Doctre81 on YouTube, who found the information while digging through the LinkedIn profiles of employees from Engine Software, the studio that released the game on Steam in 2018.

Kotaku’s independently verified that this information is present on the profile of Engine Software owner and vice president of development Ruud van de Moosdijk, who makes mention of a Switch version of killer7 alongside the recent PC port. Kotaku has contacted the company for more information.

Like many Suda51 projects, it’s hard to put into words what makes killer7 so great. The eccentric Japanese developer has a unique perspective on blending gameplay with storytelling, and killer7 might just be the best representation of his personal aesthetics. If this hypothetical Switch port is as good as what was released for PC, fans and newcomers alike are in for a treat.