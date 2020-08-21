Japan’s First Officially Licensed Video Game Bar Opens In Tokyo

While video game bars are popular in Japan, they do operate in somewhat of a grey area.
In 2018, for example, there were instances in which video game bars were shut down over copyright claims. People were even arrested.
Video game bars typically let customers play games for free while charging them for drinks. The Association of Copyright for Computer Software (ACCS) has pointed out that not getting permission from the creators violated copyright. In 2011, ACCS called on game bars across Japan to adhere to copyright law.
The new bar Tokyo Video Gamers, which is slated to open in Akihabara this September, claims to be the first video game bar in Japan to get official consent from various game makers.
The bar has the cooperation of Sega, Arc System Works, SNK, City Connection (which owns the rights to Jaleco’s catalogue), G-Mode (which owns the rights to Data East games and, in Japan, Tetris), Paon DP (which also owns the rights to some Data East games), and Dotemu SAS.
Now that an officially licensed game bar has opened in Japan, it certainly seems to remove a lot of the grey area that surrounds other establishments. It’s unclear if they also will need to work with game companies and copyright holders. Tokyo Video Gamers also has officially licensed merch.
Below are some images inside Tokyo Video Gamers, which seems to have a fairly standard stocked bar (nothing super rare or fancy) but should please folks who want to drink cocktails and beer while playing retro games.
明日オープンの
TOKYO VIDEO GAMERS
レセプションパーティーに
参加してきました！
ゲーム好きが集まれるカフェバー！いいっすねー！ここでDJしたい！
東京都千代田区神田練塀町13-1外 SEEKBASE 1-9@TVG_INDOR #akibaTVG#tokyovideogamers pic.twitter.com/7jUcm4iIC2
— MR.秋葉原 ササキチ (@sasakichi_akiba) August 20, 2020
メタスラとKOFの椅子がオシャレです✨#akibaTVG #TOKYOVIDEOGAMERS #SNK #NEOGEO pic.twitter.com/HLAeZmwTsy
— EG (@sugoi_wotoko) August 21, 2020
店長さんと1勝1敗????
対戦ありがとうございました！????
#tokyovideogamers pic.twitter.com/oSwj9nsnmW
— クラークさん (@clarkkofas) August 16, 2020
ゲームバーに来ました✨
店内にはKOF'98UMとトップハンターがあります。
あとファイナルファイトとかインベーダーもあります????
あとKOFのTシャツやガチャもたくさんあります。
KOF'97の1P2Pアクリルスタンド、在庫ありです。#akibaTVG #TOKYOVIDEOGAMERS #SNK #NEOGEO pic.twitter.com/kuceLESl9C
— EG (@sugoi_wotoko) August 21, 2020
いってきた〜 #tokyovideogamers pic.twitter.com/pZhfAVjAcL
— もす (@tomos_k_) August 15, 2020
ふーん。最高じゃん。
ԅ(//́Д/̀/ԅ)ﾊｧﾊｧ
#tokyovideogamers pic.twitter.com/WLZWfRwkmc
— クラークさん (@clarkkofas) August 16, 2020
#TOKYOVIDEOGAMERS
ここかー！！ pic.twitter.com/OG3nG7SIC8
— スコラグ@テリーぬい落としました (@thuncra) August 19, 2020
プレオープンと聞いて来てみた！#TOKYOVIDEOGAMERS pic.twitter.com/6OO9HWQQce
— 先導れどべる (@0REDBELL0) August 18, 2020
明日オープンの
TOKYO VIDEO GAMERS
レセプションパーティーに
参加してきましたー❗️
ゲーム好きにはたまらないっすな????
ここでDJイベントやりたい！
東京都千代田区神田練塀町13-1外 SEEKBASE 1-9@TVG_INDOR #akibaTVG#tokyovideogamers pic.twitter.com/RDqzZhSwoz
— 三澤友貴（DJ29MEAT）@企画&映像屋さん???? (@misatomovanvan) August 20, 2020
TOKYO VIDEO GAMERSの
オリジナルグラス。
「アキハバラ高架下」
イカしてます。
グラスは販売もしてます^ ^#SEEKBASE#TOKYO VIDEO GAMERS#秋葉原#ゲームカフェ pic.twitter.com/9FcuQygY48
— SEEKBASE AKI-OKA MANUFACTURE (@Akiba_Underrail) August 12, 2020
Tokyo Video Gamers is open to the public starting today.
