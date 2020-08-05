Japan’s Latest Giant Gundam Is Glorious And Nearly Finished

Finally! Almost! Japan’s latest one-to-one scale Mobile Suit Gundam statue is nearly finished.
This latest giant Gundam has gone up near Yokohama’s Chinatown in the Yamashita Futo harbour in a special area that will be called The Gundam Factory. Previously, we checked in on the statue in early June. It was coming along great.
（最終回）動くガンダム破壊命令！
工作部隊の潜入も虚しく、動くガンダムは完成した模様！
コードネームはRX78F00と判明！
ミッションは、本日をもって終了する。 pic.twitter.com/JvvZFtoMiv
— なんちゃん（祝ガンプラ40周年） (@nansei2) August 2, 2020
実物大ガンダムを動かすプロジェクト
「ガンダム GLOBAL CHALLENGE」
マーキングの追加作業が主に行われている様子です。#GFY pic.twitter.com/xdmpFj4Sg9
— よ っ く ん /手洗いうがいをしっかりと (@yoshi115t) August 1, 2020
Shinto priests blessed the giant Gundam’s head, which was recently docked on the 17.98 m statue.
According to Spice, engineers will now fine-tune the giant Gundam’s motion.
As Kotaku reported before, what makes this particular giant Gundam interesting is the degree to which it moves. There were tests, it seems, to check the statue’s mobility, which resulted in this excellent image.
Gundam says, "F you 2020." https://t.co/0MwwMNu0bY
— Brian Ashcraft (@Brian_Ashcraft) July 31, 2020
Gundam Factory Yokohama was originally scheduled to open this October, but this has been postponed due to the global pandemic out of safety concerns for staff and visitors.
“We apologise to all of our fans who were looking forward to our grand opening and ask for your understanding,” reads a notice on the official site. “In the meantime, we will be making preparations so that all of our visitors can enjoy themselves in safety.”
