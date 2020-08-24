JB Hi-Fi Has A Ton Of Great Games Under $10 Right Now

You can get plenty of good video games for a tenner these days, especially from JB Hi-Fi.
The yellow-branded retailer has a huge list of games going for $10 or less right now, mostly for the PS4 and Xbox One, although there are a couple of PC and Nintendo offerings as well.
There are some old stalwarts in the price bracket — Anthem‘s still going for $4, for instance. But if you’re need of something cheap to tide you over for the next few weeks, there’s some solid RPGs, action-adventures, sports games and co-op titles.
If you want to browse everything available for Xbox or Playstation, I’ve just linked them. But below you’ll find a curated list of the best picks.
- Anthem (PS4, Xbox): $4
- Battlefield 1: Revolution Edition (Xbox): $10
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4, Xbox): $9
- Extinction (PS4): $9
- Extinction (Xbox): $5
- Homefront: The Revolution (Xbox): $5
- Kromaia (PS4): $9
- Lords of the Fallen (Xbox): $9
- Mass Effect: Andromeda (PC, PS4, Xbox): $5
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (Xbox): $9
- Metal Gear Survive (PS4): $9
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (Xbox): $9
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4, Xbox): $5
- MotoGP 18 (Xbox, PS4): $10
- NBA 2K14, 2K16, 2K17 (Xbox, PS4): $9
- Need for Speed (Xbox): $10
- PES 2017 (PS4): $5
- Raid: World War 2 (PS4, Xbox): $9
- RIDE 3 (PS4): $10
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4, Xbox): $9
- Torment: Tides of Numenera (PS4, Xbox): $9
- Unravel Yarny Bundle (Xbox): $10
- Warhammer: End Times Vermintide (PS4, Xbox): $5
No idea why Extinction is almost double the price on PS4 versus Xbox. That aside, there’s tons of hours available here for not much. The Middle-earth games are good fun, especially at that price. The Unravel bundle is a great $10 investment if you want a co-op game to smash with a friend or partner, and Torment is an excellent cRPG for consoles for that price.
I’m also still a big fan of how campy and kinda garbage the Need for Speed games are, especially for $10. And Metal Gear Solid 5 is still one of the best games of the current console generation.
To grab any of the deals above, simply head to the JB page here.
