JB Hi-Fi Has A Ton Of Great Games Under $10 Right Now

You can get plenty of good video games for a tenner these days, especially from JB Hi-Fi.

The yellow-branded retailer has a huge list of games going for $10 or less right now, mostly for the PS4 and Xbox One, although there are a couple of PC and Nintendo offerings as well.

There are some old stalwarts in the price bracket — Anthem‘s still going for $4, for instance. But if you’re need of something cheap to tide you over for the next few weeks, there’s some solid RPGs, action-adventures, sports games and co-op titles.

If you want to browse everything available for Xbox or Playstation, I've just linked them. But below you'll find a curated list of the best picks.



Anthem (PS4, Xbox): $4

Battlefield 1: Revolution Edition (Xbox): $10

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4, Xbox): $9

Extinction (PS4): $9

Extinction (Xbox): $5

Homefront: The Revolution (Xbox): $5

Kromaia (PS4): $9

Lords of the Fallen (Xbox): $9

Mass Effect: Andromeda (PC, PS4, Xbox): $5

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (Xbox): $9

Metal Gear Survive (PS4): $9

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (Xbox): $9

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4, Xbox): $5

MotoGP 18 (Xbox, PS4): $10

NBA 2K14, 2K16, 2K17 (Xbox, PS4): $9

Need for Speed (Xbox): $10

PES 2017 (PS4): $5

Raid: World War 2 (PS4, Xbox): $9

RIDE 3 (PS4): $10

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4, Xbox): $9

Torment: Tides of Numenera (PS4, Xbox): $9

Unravel Yarny Bundle (Xbox): $10

Warhammer: End Times Vermintide (PS4, Xbox): $5

No idea why Extinction is almost double the price on PS4 versus Xbox. That aside, there’s tons of hours available here for not much. The Middle-earth games are good fun, especially at that price. The Unravel bundle is a great $10 investment if you want a co-op game to smash with a friend or partner, and Torment is an excellent cRPG for consoles for that price.

I’m also still a big fan of how campy and kinda garbage the Need for Speed games are, especially for $10. And Metal Gear Solid 5 is still one of the best games of the current console generation.

To grab any of the deals above, simply head to the JB page here.