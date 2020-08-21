Let’s Circle The Melbourne Monolith Together In Microsoft Flight Simulator

We must enjoy and experience the monolith together before it is gone. J̢͉̟́͂̚O͖͍̔̈̆͢I͍̹̾͂N̹͡ ̺̫̬͗̕͝US͇̠̓͡

The only way to truly enjoy Microsoft Flight Simulator is in multiplayer, soaring the skies as a squad. And since we are mandated to make a tribute at The Tower That Keeps Us All Safe, we might as well be practical and do it together. After all, The Spire appreciates efficiency.

So, how can you join us? We’ll be streaming Microsoft Flight Simulator a bit earlier today, from 11.30am to 12.30pm AEST / 1.30pm-2.30pm NZST / 9.30am-10.30am AWST.

If you’re not sure how to fly with other people in Flight Simulator, or you need a hand navigating towards the Melbourne Monolith, don’t worry — we’ll discuss that all on the stream. I’ll also be putting together a separate article later outlining the steps for future reference.

I did a multiplayer flight with a friend the other day through New Zealand’s South Island, and I can honestly wholeheartedly recommend it to everyone. It’s just a great experience to catch up and virtually hang out. Also, if you know your friend is playing on a TV with a big speaker setup, it’s an excellent opportunity to flip the live weather over to the worst thunderstorm possible so you can laugh at them 10 seconds later when they shit themselves.

If you want to jump into our Aussie Discord server as well, you can do that via the widget below. We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Highly recommended. Lot of cool people in there.