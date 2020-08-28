Let’s Explore Control’s AWE Expansion, Or Alan Wake DLC

Control’s AWE expansion, or the one that’s dripping with Alan Wake references, is finally out. And since breaking up the environment and throwing it around it always fun, let’s do that with Control today.

I’ll be livestreaming the Control expansion, AWE, from 2.30pm-3.30pm AEST / 12.30pm-1.30pm AWST / 4.30pm-5.30pm NZST today. I’ll be joined by Alan Wake stan Leah, as always, and we’ll be taking your questions throughout on Control, and all the Gamescom announcements/gameplay trailers from the morning.

I thoroughly enjoyed Control and the Foundation DLC when it dropped, so I’ve been looking forward to this. The horror element I’m less excited about, although our US colleagues quite enjoyed Jesse Faden’s trip into the darkness:

It’s through Hartman that AWE delivers horror, and it does so by making our very powerful Director Jesse Faden very unable to deal with Hartman. He is a creature of darkness, and the Department of Investigation has been abandoned to him. It’s his domain, and you’re trespassing down there in the lightless rooms of recreated tragedies. In his element, he’s immune to gunfire. If he catches you with those stretched-out hands, it’s lights out. He can teleport, too, so when he’s around you’re always vulnerable.

Cool, so Control has got its own Resident Evil 2-style Mr. X asshole floating around. Excellent. It’s a shame that AWE is going to be the last expansion for Control, which I’ve loved, but at least it’s going out on a high note.

