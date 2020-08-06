Live-Action Recreation Plays Homage To GTA, Yakuza, And Metal Gear Solid

YouTuber Komazawa Isolation took advantage of empty Shibuya streets to do a live-action open-world recreation that pays tribute to Grand Theft Auto, Yakuza, and Metal Gear Solid.
Have a look! It’s pretty great.
