Live-Action Recreation Plays Homage To GTA, Yakuza, And Metal Gear Solid

Brian Ashcraft

Published 3 hours ago: August 6, 2020 at 8:30 pm -
Filed to:grand theft auto
japankoakueastmetal gear solidyakuzayoutube

YouTuber Komazawa Isolation took advantage of empty Shibuya streets to do a live-action open-world recreation that pays tribute to Grand Theft Auto, Yakuza, and Metal Gear Solid.

Have a look! It’s pretty great.

