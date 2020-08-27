Logitech’s G923 Trueforce Wheel Brings Bougie To Racing Games

The Logitech G923 Trueforce racing wheel is an absolute beast. With impressive power-steering tech, a classy leather exterior and easy set-up, it’s a stellar racing wheel and one perfect for hardcore racing game fans. For everyone else, the price might prove a bit too dear, but if you’re looking for a solid and well-built racing set-up the G923 fits the bill perfectly.

G923 Compatibility

An important consideration when you’re creating your new racing set-up is compatibility.

The G923 arrives at a strange go-between time for the new console generation but thankfully the wheel will be compatible with both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when they launch later in the year — and the same goes for Logitech’s previous racing wheel generation. While unconfirmed, this means next generation’s racing line-up (including Dirt 5) should be G923-compatible. Stay tuned for news on this front.

For existing console games on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the Logitech G923 is fully ‘Trueforce’ compatible with the following:

Grid (2019)

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Gran Turismo Sport

iRacing

It also functions as a wheel input for the majority of the racing games on the market. (I spent time in both Assetto Corsa and Dirt 4 on PlayStation 4 and had no trouble with either.)

Both wheel variants (Xbox One and PlayStation 4) are also compatible with PC, but you’ll need drivers and configuration for racing games on these platforms. I personally couldn’t get Forza Horizon 4 on PC to cooperate with the wheel, but I suspect this was because the driver update for the game wasn’t available when I tried it.

Set up

The G923 is designed to bolt onto a desk (or driving frame) with two adjustable clamps. There’s a lot of leeway with these arms, so you should be able to clamp it on any available surface.

From there, it’s just a matter of plugging in the correct cables and laying the pedal system at your feet. There’s plenty of cables (wheel to console, wheel to power, wheel to pedals) so you’ll want to tuck these cables away wherever possible. While driving, they can become a huge distraction and get tangled in both the wheel and the pedals.

This is a wheel you’ll need to full integrate into your gaming set-up to get the perfect results. You’ll also need a fairly large space, so plan ahead if you’re looking at purchasing one of these wheels.

G923 ‘Trueforce’

The flagship feature for the G923 is the wheel’s ‘Trueforce’ technology. This is a force feedback system designed to emulate steering wheel physics and pushback in high speed situations. Essentially, it aims to make driving with the wheel more realistic by providing real-time pushback while you steer.

The G923’s Trueforce is very aggressive, but effectively emulates the feeling of driving a car at high speed. If you have weak arms, you’ll genuinely be in for a battle, though — the Trueforce tech requires precision and pushes back very strongly if you ever slip offroad.

It means you’ll be constantly wrestling with the wheel, particularly if you’re a bad driver. It’s got an epic kickback you’ll want to keep under wraps to win races. (More experienced drivers should have no issue with this.)

While it doesn’t perfectly replicate the feeling of hopping into a real car, it comes pretty darn close.

G923 Racing Experience

Using the G923 is very fun. While it’s not strictly ‘necessary’ to use a racing wheel with games like Dirt or GRID, it sure adds a layer of competitiveness and fun you won’t get otherwise. The G923 set-up (which includes both the wheel and connected pedals) effectively emulates the feeling of being a rally car driver — and a solid gaming chair will also contribute to the illusion.

The controls are extremely responsive, with the dynamic Trueforce system making every race feel like a pulse-pounding struggle, particularly when you lose control of your car. Expect flailing limbs, frantic wheel turning and desperate braking if you’re on the more inexperienced side of things. As they say, practice makes perfect and you’ll need a lot to conquer the G923.

The wheel itself is a great bit of engineering and feels incredibly solid and well-designed. Its leather trim is classy and easy to grip, making turning and manoeuvring your vehicle simple and smooth. It also features a simply button array for easy game navigation.

The only problem I encountered with the G923 was its pedal system.

While the accelerator pedal was perfect responsive and easy to manoeuvre, the middle braking pedal is very stiff — much stiffer than your average car. It makes effective braking much harder than it should be and may throw off your driving skills. If you’re using it on carpet, I also strongly recommend you flick out the spikes underneath the pedals. These will stop you from pushing the device across the floor and make your braking far more effective.

Overall, the G923’s racing experience is fun, involving and very frantic. Whether you’re a casual racing fan, new to the genre or a hardboiled professional the set-up is a genuine joy to use and makes racing games so much more exciting.

G923 Price

While the Logitech G923 was initially announced at a $799.95 price point, it’s since been reduced to $599.95 to better match other wheels on the market and make the pricing more accessible.

The price reduction is very welcome, but it’s still a big investment for gamers.

Unless you’re incredibly dedicated to racing games, it’s hard to see the value in such a high cost. For casual fans, the wheel will be more of a fun gimmick than a worthwhile investment, so consider how much you play racing games before you head out to purchase it.

$600 is about the price of a new console — but if you live and breath racing games, it’s an impressive and hardy accessory that’ll become an essential companion on your racing adventures.

Should you buy it?

At $599.95, the Logitech G923 exists on the upper end of the racing wheel market but its high quality build and racing experience justifies the added cost. Little touches like the leather wheel trim and Trueforce tech make the G923 an excellent accessory for every racing game enthusiast. It also adds a sense of realism to spice up all your races.

It’s a solid, reliable wheel with responsive controls and adds a sense of excitement to any race. If cost isn’t a major concern, you should certainly consider the upgrade. Life in the fast lane has never been cooler.