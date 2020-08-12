See Games Differently

Manga Writer Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault, Manga Pulled From Publication

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: August 12, 2020 at 7:00 pm -
Filed to:crime
japanmanga

Tatsuya Matsuki, the scribe behind manga Act-Age, has been arrested for alleged sexual assault against a middle-school girl in Tokyo.

According to Sankei (via Tokyo Reporter), the 29-year-old groped the girl on her way home from cram school. She contacted the police, who checked the local security camera footage. Matsuki then became a person of interest. 

About an hour after this sexual assault, there was another similar incident nearby an hour later, which police are also currently investigating.

Matsuki has “generally” confessed to the first incident, according to the authorities.

Act-Age, which is illustrated by Shiro Usazaki, debuted in 2018 in Weekly Shonen Jump. In light of Matsuki’s arrest, publisher Shueisha has decided to end the publication of Act-Age. The publisher made this decision after discussions with Usazaki and will work to support her as she produces new work. 

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.