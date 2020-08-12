See Games Differently

Mario Kart Mod Adds A Racetrack To Breath Of The Wild

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: August 13, 2020 at 8:30 am -
Screenshot: Waikuteru
You’re playing Breath of the Wild, enjoying the vast expanse and the sun-drenched solitude, when suddenly, on the horizon appears…Luigi Circuit from Mario Kart Wii?

This new mod from Waikuteru is one of the most impressive Breath of the Wild-related things I’ve ever seen. They’ve added an entire Mario Kart track to the game, and it’s even powered by a custom quest and dialogue.

That’s the good news! The slightly less good news is that obviously only time-trial play is available, since this is Breath of the Wild, a singleplayer game, and not Mario Kart, a multiplayer racing game that you probably already own and which also features both Link and the Master Cycle.

Being a mod this is obviously only available for folks who are playing Breath of the Wild on PC.

