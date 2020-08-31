Here’s The Cheapest Copies Of Marvel’s Avengers in Australia

Marvel’s Avengers launches on September 4 in Australia. As one of the major flagship games for the year, there’s likely to be massive interest in the title. Whether you plan on pre-ordering or just waiting, there’s some solid deals around. Check out our bargain guide for the best places to buy the game.

Right now, the cheapest place to pre-order the game for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is Amazon which has the game for $69. You’ll be able to grab the game with free delivery and you might even get it early. Reports suggest Amazon has already broken street date on the game.

Kogan has a similar $69 price, but you will need to pay extra for shipping so Amazon is still the cheapest option.

If you’re looking to play the game on PC, it appears the cheapest price is $79 at JB Hi-Fi.

Important to note is while this is a full-priced game, it appears to be pursuing aggressive microtransactional tactics. It means your $69 will only cover the basic game and heroes and you may need to fork out more money for specific battle passes, characters and advancement. Be wary.

Also note there will be extra heroes depending on the version of the game you purchase. Spider-Man, for example, will be exclusive to the PlayStation 4. There may be more of these exclusives down the line.

Here’s all the best deals for Marvel’s Avengers in Australia in price order (with details about what pre-order bonuses you’ll get):

Amazon – $69 delivered (PS4 | XBO) — no pre-order DLC listed

Kogan – $69 + delivery (PS4 | XBO) — no pre-order DLC listed

Harvey Norman – $78 (PS4 | XBO) — includes mystery ‘bonus content’ (likely the Legacy Outfit pack)

JB Hi-Fi – $79 (PC | PS4 | XBO) — inclues in-game nameplate and Marvel Legacy Outfit pack

The Gamesmen – $88 + delivery (PC | PS4 | XBO) — inclues in-game nameplate and Marvel Legacy Outfit pack

Steam – $89.95 (PC) — inclues in-game nameplate and Marvel Legacy Outfit pack

EB Games – $89.95 (PC), $99.95 (PS4 | XBO) — includes steelbook, digital comic, in-game nameplate and Marvel Legacy Outfit pack (you likely won’t be able to price-match due to the exclusive steelbook offer)

Will you be picking up Marvel’s Avengers on day one? Keen to see early reviews before you buy? Share your thoughts in the comments below.