Microsoft Flight Simulator Added A Giant Monolith To Melbourne

The problem with using Bing Maps data for Microsoft Flight Simulator and not, say, Google Maps is that not everything is where it should be. And in Microsoft Flight Simulator’s recreation of Melbourne, some things are definitely not supposed to be there.

Just outside of Melbourne has become a bit of a hot spot for joy flights in Microsoft Flight Simulator over the last 24 hours, with Australians discovering what some have described as a “bizarrely eldritch” skyscraper in the area. It’s located near Essendon, which according to Flight Sim, has no other skyscrapers except for this enormously tall, singular building.

In Microsoft Flight Simulator a bizarrely eldritch, impossibly narrow skyscraper pierces the skies of Melbourne's North like a suburban Australian version of Half-Life 2's Citadel, and I am -all for it- pic.twitter.com/6AH4xgIAWg — Alexander Muscat (@alexandermuscat) August 19, 2020

What the fuck is going on with this weird ass giant monolith thing in Melbourne? pic.twitter.com/BAHz75Jsro — NegativeZero (@Atomstrawberry) August 18, 2020

Just want to check Victorians. We were all aware of this giant apartment block just outside of Essendon yeah? pic.twitter.com/HZEtKYtB7d — Nathan Cocks (@ElPrezAU) August 18, 2020

I went to see Melbourne Obelisk. Can't believe they put this iconic Melbourne feature every Australian knows about in the game! Such close attention to detail! https://t.co/yfI8dFoFBr pic.twitter.com/wPkm2Daiq4 — Brendan Keogh (@BRKeogh) August 19, 2020

Took a midnight visit to the obelisk, it's beautiful pic.twitter.com/psaWKWTws5 — Michael McMaster (@mjmcmaster) August 19, 2020

Naturally, as you’d expect from Australians, people have started making their own lore for the monolith. Some suggested it was a secret 0nly known to Melbournians, while others proposed that the tower appeared in the midst of COVID-19.

locals whisper of the dreams, visions of the empire of serpent-men that once was and yet will be, that come to those who sleep in the building's shadow, but they will not speak of it to outsiders — Filby Pott (@filbypott) August 19, 2020

P R A I S E

M O N O L I T H L E A R N T H E

S E C R E T S

I T

S.C.R.E.A.M.S — BLM ✊????✊????✊????✊????✊???? (@number30five) August 19, 2020

oh yeah the essendon pillar every year we try to challenge it and fight to the top, and if we win, we get a wish granted — Jamie Galea (@jamiemgalea) August 18, 2020

Nah, mate! That’s our Mortal Kombat Klassic Tower. — B1ack Sword ???????? at HOME???? (@B1ackSword) August 18, 2020

Every time someone is insufferable, they add another floor to the eureka skydeck — Damo Bradshaw (@Screaming_Tofu) August 18, 2020

you don't know about the Dark Spire? It showed up just before COVID and keeps our thoughts us safe from the birds — Dan Camilleri ????️☕ (@DanMazkin) August 18, 2020

Others were grateful that the Melbourne Tower — which doesn’t exist by the way, even if Bing Maps thinks it does — made it into the game at all, given how Buckingham Palace turned out.

I was really worried the Melbourne obelisk wouldn’t be in after seeing those tweets about Buckingham Palace — Tim McJones (@The_McJones) August 19, 2020

Microsoft Flight Simulator wasn’t supposed to be a quirky take on real-life with its own lore, but fans have a way of creating something wonderful out of the weird. And as more and more geographical perplexities are discovered in Bing Maps’ world, we should get more curious creations like the Melbourne Monolith.

I wonder what other surprises virtual Australia has in store. If you find any, let us know!