The World’s Most Iconic Locations In Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator says you can fly anywhere in the world, soaring over and landing near some of the world’s most iconic locations and greatest spots. But Flight Simulator also has some strange ideas about real life. So what exactly does the best of the world look like in Flight Simulator?

Here’s a quick breakdown of some of the world’s most iconic locations. You can fly over some of these directly, with places like the Opera House and Angkor Wat directly marked in-game as points of interest. Others, particularly in countries where Bing Maps isn’t quite as accurate or complete, users have had to find themselves.

If you have any great spots of your own, or things that should be added, let me know in the comments! The world’s a big place.

Angkor Wat

Sydney Opera House and the Harbour Bridge (or lack of it)

Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco

a nice safe landing #Flightsimulator pic.twitter.com/WxNBRtHAUH — the fresh prince of bezier (@ladyaeva) August 23, 2020

Aogashima (Japan)

Aogashima is often called the secret paradise of Japan. It’s a volcanic island off the coast of Tokyo, and typically you can only visit it via ferry or helicopter. Nobody’s doing either of those things in 2020, but you can visit it today in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you want to visit the island for yourself, PC Gamer has a good little guide on how to get there.

Uluru

The Pyramids, Sphinx

The Simpson Desert, Australia

Mount Fuji (Japan)

Mt. Everest

Great Wall of China and The Forbidden City

ok, got bored of seattle and went to check out the great wall of china and… ???? #flightsimulator pic.twitter.com/T5Yv7DnCFG — the fresh prince of bezier (@ladyaeva) August 24, 2020

Disney World

Phillip Island, Australia

Burning Man

Lake Hillier, Western Australia

WA’s Lake Hillier is famous for its bright pink colour, a byproduct of the saline in the lake. The lake is mostly seen through scenic flights from Esperance Airport, although some cruises also stop by.

Stonehenge

Sadly, the iconic Stonehenge monument didn’t receive a Melbourne Monolith-sized expansion.

Was hoping MS Flight Sim's algorithm would've turned Stonehenge into brutalist office buildings or something, but alas it's just flat. pic.twitter.com/ZZhkN001cD — Andy Kelly (@ultrabrilliant) August 19, 2020

Cancun, Mexico

The Mexican city is famous for its beaches, resorts and night life, and a common tourist spot for college students in the US during spring break.

The view that most people might be familiar with is the thin strip of coastline wedged between the ocean, and it looks absolutely remarkable in Flight Simulator. YouTuber Denis Fernandes captured some of it below.

Machu Picchu, Peru

What other historic locations have you seen — or would like to see — in Microsoft Flight Simulator?