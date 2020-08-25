See Games Differently

The World’s Most Iconic Locations In Microsoft Flight Simulator

1
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 2 hours ago: August 25, 2020 at 12:45 pm -
Filed to:au
microsoft flight simulator
flight simulator
Image: Kotaku

Microsoft Flight Simulator says you can fly anywhere in the world, soaring over and landing near some of the world’s most iconic locations and greatest spots. But Flight Simulator also has some strange ideas about real life. So what exactly does the best of the world look like in Flight Simulator?

Here’s a quick breakdown of some of the world’s most iconic locations. You can fly over some of these directly, with places like the Opera House and Angkor Wat directly marked in-game as points of interest. Others, particularly in countries where Bing Maps isn’t quite as accurate or complete, users have had to find themselves.

If you have any great spots of your own, or things that should be added, let me know in the comments! The world’s a big place.

Angkor Wat

microsoft flight simulator iconic locations
Image: Kotaku
Image: Kotaku

Sydney Opera House and the Harbour Bridge (or lack of it)

microsoft flight simulator iconic locations
Image: Kotaku
microsoft flight simulator iconic locations
Image: Kotaku

Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco

Aogashima (Japan)

microsoft flight simulator iconic locations
Image: PC Gamer

Aogashima is often called the secret paradise of Japan. It’s a volcanic island off the coast of Tokyo, and typically you can only visit it via ferry or helicopter. Nobody’s doing either of those things in 2020, but you can visit it today in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you want to visit the island for yourself, PC Gamer has a good little guide on how to get there.

Uluru

Image: Kotaku
Image: Kotaku

The Pyramids, Sphinx

microsoft flight simulator iconic locations
Image: Kotaku
Image: Kotaku
Image: Kotaku

The Simpson Desert, Australia

microsoft flight simulator iconic locations
Image: u/Slipperhat

 

Mount Fuji (Japan)

Mount Fuji 富士山 from r/MicrosoftFlightSim

Mt. Everest

Everest isn’t that hard to climb, what’s the big fuss? from r/MicrosoftFlightSim

Bushes on Mt. Everest? from r/MicrosoftFlightSim

Great Wall of China and The Forbidden City

Disney World

Phillip Island, Australia

Burning Man

Sierra Nevada Bush Trip takes you right over Burning Man from r/MicrosoftFlightSim

Lake Hillier, Western Australia

WA’s Lake Hillier is famous for its bright pink colour, a byproduct of the saline in the lake. The lake is mostly seen through scenic flights from Esperance Airport, although some cruises also stop by.

Stonehenge

Sadly, the iconic Stonehenge monument didn’t receive a Melbourne Monolith-sized expansion.

Cancun, Mexico

The Mexican city is famous for its beaches, resorts and night life, and a common tourist spot for college students in the US during spring break.

The view that most people might be familiar with is the thin strip of coastline wedged between the ocean, and it looks absolutely remarkable in Flight Simulator. YouTuber Denis Fernandes captured some of it below.

Machu Picchu, Peru

What other historic locations have you seen — or would like to see — in Microsoft Flight Simulator?

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is Kotaku's editor, who writes about the video games industry.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Incredible. Such an amazing and yet obvious extension of things like Google Earth. Blows my mind thinking about what could be coming in the future – GTA: Dubbo anyone?

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.