Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Melbourne Monolith Isn’t Alone

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: August 27, 2020 at 12:57 pm -
Filed to:au
Image: Reddit

The Melbourne Monolith isn’t alone. Microsoft Flight Simulator fans have discovered that T͍̣̹̫̋͑͂̓H̖̹̯͖̅͌̆͞E͚͘͢͝ ̚ͅSP͉̰̫̮̓̎͐͂I̯̠̰͋͌̃Ȓ̳̟̹̆̽E̻̚ is spreading, with cousins discovered in the Italian countryside and Switzerland.

More and more spires are starting to be discovered throughout the game. As uncovered by the Melbourne Monolith, Flight Simulator doesn’t just pull data from Bing Maps, but also OpenStreetMaps. It means accidental typos that turn 2 storey buildings into 212 storeys become a surprisingly funny landmark for virtual pilots.

So it’s no surprise to find that the Melbourne Monolith wasn’t the only one. User Xepa posted their findings on the Microsoft Flight Simluator sub-reddit, as well as the co-ordinates 41.253430, 14.894700 if you wanted to check it out for yourself.

random skyscraper in the Italian countryside from r/MicrosoftFlightSim

It’s not the only one. Another user discovered a similarly enormous tower near Brussels, although that was for a power mast with an incorrect height value, rather than a building gone rogue.

Switzerland might have the best discovered yet, with a pair of twin towers that look like they were built by Poison Ivy:

Image: r/enkrypt3d

Other strange anomalies are emerging too, like these enormous elephants and hippos found by another user:

Image: r/Shotgunner56

Clearly, T̟̘̺͉̠̽̇́͞͝H̖̞͖͎̏̂̅͗͟͡͡ͅE ̟̂͑͟S͚͖̮͈̩̓̅̍͗͘͢͞P͖̳̐̆İ̫̝̼̖̊̓͛͂͟Ȑ̨͖͔̝̝̈̂́͝Ḛ̛͚͚̠̫̻̄́̎̀͠͝ͅ’s influence is growing. It’s only a matter of time before Microsoft Flight Simulator‘s true effects are fully known. After all, Microsoft Flight Simulator is only replicating the world as we know it. It’s not our fault if we couldn’t see the truth — giant elephants included — for ourselves.

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is Kotaku's editor, who writes about the video games industry.

