Microsoft’s Custom Wonder Woman 1984 Xboxen Are So Fancy

In celebration of the spirit of cross-promotional marketing with Wonder Woman 1984, Microsoft has cobbled together a trio of custom Xbox One X consoles decked out in gold, fur, and the odd Lasso of Truth.

We’re going to start with the golden one, AKA the Wonder Woman Golden Armour Xbox One X Console. (I really wanted to start with the furry one, but I am prolonging the magic.) Decorated with real gold leaf, this Xbox mimics the shiny new armour Wonder Woman wears in the new movie. This particular Wonder Woman Xbox will be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to Together for Her, a global charity providing funds and support for a global response against domestic violence.

Photo: Microsoft

Next, we have the Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth Xbox One X Console. It’s orange and has a lasso on it. Follow Xbox on Twitter for a chance to win this one. I do not care for it, so it is all yours. Good luck.

Photo: Microsoft

Finally, we have this gorgeous thing. It’s the Barbara Minerva Xbox One X Console.

Photo: Microsoft

Barbara Minerva is the character in the movie who becomes Wonder Woman foe Cheetah. That’s why the console has faux leopard fur on it, with matching decorations on the controller. Why not cheetah fur? Shush, it is very pretty. Unfortunately, there’s no way to win this one. I am going to pretend it is because they already shipped it to my house.

As Microsoft points out in a post on the Xbox Wire, these special consoles are for display only, and sweepstakes/auction winners will also get a normal Xbox One X console that looks dull but works.