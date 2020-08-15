See Games Differently

More Amazing Ghost of Tsushima Screenshots

Zack Zwiezen

Published 3 hours ago: August 16, 2020 at 6:05 am -
Filed to:ghost of tsushima
photo modephotographyphotomodeps4virtual photography

This week on Snapshots: Yup, more screenshots from Ghost of Tsushima. Hard to disagree with all the people spending hours in that game taking photos. It has a powerful photo mode and is gorgeous. It’s not all Ghost of Tsushima! We got some screens from Horizon, Gran Turismo, and The Last of Us Part II as well.

Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Robert Milanese (Email)
Gran Turismo Sport (Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email)

Keep sending my great screenshots from Ghost of Tsushima. I can’t get enough of them.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

