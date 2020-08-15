More Games Need To Let You Hold Cats

This week we learn why cats love gamer chairs, watch Apple and Epic fight, catch up with what’s going on at Ubisoft after all the recent news, and ask for the ability to hold cats in more games.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Ubisoft’s #MeToo Reckoning, Two Months Later At the start of the summer, as the world roiled from multiple crises, something unusual and essential happened in video games. It started with a Tweet, then another, one by one as people — mostly women — began speaking out regarding sexual harassment, abuse and other misconduct at Ubisoft. Read more

Some incredible reporting here by Ethan and Ashley. If you have some time, read this long but important story.

I Asked Cat Behaviour Experts Why My Cat Is Obsessed With My Ridiculous Gamer Chair Last month I received a package that changed my life forever. I knew immediately what was inside, perhaps on account of the fact that the sleek black box weighed nearly 45 kg, and I had ordered a hideous pink gamer chair a couple months prior. The moment I pried my... Read more

Does your cat sit on your office chair all the time? Come find out why!

Fall Guys’ Mini-Games, Ranked We at Kotaku have been playing a lot of Fall Guys. There are 24 mini-games, and while many of them are good, there are some that are great and others that are terrible. We don’t all agree on which ones those are, though! So here are Fall Guys’ mini-games, ranked... Read more

SPOILER: Royal Fumble is not at the top of this list.

Tweets!

This is precision tile setting at scale pic.twitter.com/oxEmEDhv7I — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) August 9, 2020

Meanwhile, the neighbour on the other side of this fence is very confused and annoyed.

monoculture is such a curse https://t.co/gxYg333qSd — David Grossman (@davidgross_man) August 10, 2020

I miss my big, dumb, green head music player.

You can hold the cat in The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess pic.twitter.com/Xmzfl3wtlM — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) August 14, 2020

The way 2020 is going, I need every game to let me hold a cat or puppy. Please.

News

Trailers & Videos From The Past Week

Remember when Sam got his own video games and didn’t just make appearances in random Tom Clancy games?

I’ll never replay this game, I enjoyed it but my first experience is the only one I want or need. For those who do want to replay it, this seems like an interesting way to do so.

Breaking news: Cyberpunk 2077 has guns in it!