New Batman Game Is Called Gotham Knights, Out Next Year

Zack Zwiezen

Published 3 hours ago: August 23, 2020 at 2:35 am -
batman
dc comicsdc fandometrailerwarner bros.wb montreal
Gif: DC / WB Games

Today during DC’s FanDome online event, Warner Bros. Montreal finally revealed Gotham Knights, the long-rumoured and previously teased next big Batman game. It will be released next year.

After the apparent death of Batman, a group of heroes steps up to fill the hole left by the absence of Batman. The group of heroes is made up of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin.

Gotham Knights is being developed by WB Games Montreal. The studio’s last game was Batman: Arkham Origins, a prequel to the Rocksteady developed Batman: Arkham games.

In gameplay footage also released today, we see Batgirl facing off against Mr. Freeze and fighting off various thugs. The entire game can be played alone or in two-player co-op.

Gotham Knights is coming out sometime in 2021 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.

