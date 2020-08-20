New Souls-Like Looks Cool Even If It Might Never Come Out

Overnight Chinese developer Game Science Studio released a 13-minute gamplay video for a project it’s working on called Black Myth: Wukong and it looks amazing, even if it’s nowhere near coming out.

An action adventure game that appears to be inspired by the Chinese novel Journey to the West, the gameplay trailer for Black Myth: Wukong features a monkey warrior fighting all manner of monsters and occasionally transforming into a bug to fly around.

There are clear Dark Souls influences, from the plodding pace of combat to the grimey but naturalistic scenery, and the special move near the end where the Monkey creates a dozen or so mirror images of itself to fight a giant wolf gave me strong Dota 2 in Unreal Engine 4 vibes.

Unfortunately, while Black Myth: Wukong looks like the quintessential next-gen launch game — sumptuous graphics, big set-pieces, light on story and gameplay systems — it’s actually nowhere near being released. In fact, the trailer appears to be more of a recruitment video than anything else.

According to Game Science, the gameplay is from a pre-alpha build of the game. On the topic of when the game will be finished, the developers simply say, “It shouldn’t take 500 years…”