Next-Gen Arkane Game Deathloop Delayed To 2021

Deathloop, Arkane’s upcoming time-based immersive sim, has been delayed to spring of 2021, the studio tweeted today. And just like that another next-gen game falls out of this year’s lineup.

The studio cites work-from-home and “the health and safety” of staff as reasons for the delay, writing, “This extra time will allow our team to bring Deathloop’s world to life with as much character and fun as you’ve come to expect from our team.” The game basically looks like Dishonored: Hitman Edition, which is everything I want out of a game this fall. Alas, 2020 continues to have other plans.

Deathloop was revealed back at Bethesda’s E3 2019 press conference with a cinematic trailer, but we learned a lot more about it during Sony’s PS5 showcase earlier this summer, including that it would be a timed-console exclusive (with a simultaneous launch on PC). While this delay isn’t completely unexpected given the ongoing pandemic and the number of other games that have had to shift release dates, it does feel like a major blow to the early PS5 lineup.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is currently still slated to launch this holiday, as is the the ever charming-looking adventure game Bugsnax. But with the Xbox Series X’s Halo: Infinite also getting pushed to next year, the number of reasons to immediately jump on buying a next-gen console feels like it’s shrinking by the week.