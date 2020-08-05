Ninja Is Streaming On Twitch Again

After the collapse of Microsoft’s Mixer streaming service, the question was where Mixer’s biggest stars would go. And while it’s not completely certain whether Tyler “Ninja” Blevins will stay on Twitch, the reality is he’s back on the platform where the Fortnite player made his fame.

At the time of writing, Blevins’ return — playing Fortnite with fellow streamer Dr Lupo — has garnered him close to 100,000 concurrent views within minutes. There was a suspicion that Blevins would stream on YouTube, particularly after a trial stream about a month ago.

Mixer signed Ninja for an enormous amount of money over a year ago, and his stream today marked almost more than a year since he left for Twitch. Blevins’ deal between Mixer and Ninja was signed on August 1, and third-party Twitch tracker Sullygnome noted that Blevins’ channel, which has over 14.8 million followers and over 482 million views, hadn’t streamed on Twitch in a full year.

His initial stream started by talking about the difference in the chat between Twitch and Mixer, particularly the volume.

“I haven’t seen a kekw in, forever,” Ninja quipped. “Any keks in the chat?”

When Blevins’ originally signed away from Twitch, his manager and wife Jessica Blevins said the decision wasn’t just about the money. At the time, Twitch’s approach to Blevins’ contract didn’t appreciate the work behind the scenes.

“Money was the last thing on our mind,” Jessica Blevins told Business Insider. “It’s like, they don’t even know what went on behind the scenes and how hard we tried to make that deal work — and then how amazing Microsoft was for us.”

But now, it seems, all might be forgotten. While Blevins’ trial streaming on YouTube was successful, so far, the bright-blue haired Fortnite star is having a hell of a lot more fun on Twitch.

As the stream went on, Blevins warned his chat: “The click-bait is going to be real.”