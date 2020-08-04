The Best Deals From The Nintendo eShop’s August Sale

It’s the beginning of August, and you know what that means — brand new video game sales.

We’re kicking things off with a new sale on the Nintendo eShop featuring everything from indie adventures to monster hunting, magic and even lawyers. There’s Okami HD for $14.97 and Mortal Kombat 11 for $34.97. You can even grab fantastic Aussie puzzler Death Squared for only $1.49 or the hottest new indie release, The Touryst, for just $21.

Check out the best deals for the Nintendo eShop in August below:

Bubsy: Paws on Fire – $7.50

Cluedo – $19.99

Cooking Simulator – $20.10

Darkest Dungeon – $19.77

Death Squared – $1.49

Dragon’s Dogma – $19.97

Earthlock – $7.50

Headsnatchers – $7.65

Hue – $7.50

Inbento – $5.25

Lego Harry Potter Collection – $27.47

Lego Jurassic World – $29.97

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 – $29.68

Lego The Incredibles – $29.68

Lego Worlds – $24.97

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom – $26.55

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate – $31.98

Mortal Kombat 11 – $34.97

MXGP3 – $11.25

Okami HD – $14.97

Panzer Dragoon: Remake – $25.12

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – $19.97

Resident Evil 2: Revelations – $9.90

Resident Evil 4 – $22.46

Resident Evil 6 – $22.46

Scribblenauts Mega Pack – $22.47

Scribblenauts Showdown – $13.73

Summer of Mara – $29.75

The Last Door: Complete Edition – $15.00

The Touryst – $21.00

Trine: Ultimate Collection – $35.99

Troll and I – $5.99

Verlet Swing – $7.65

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine – $9.00

It’s big month for indies on the Nintendo store with a bunch of gems going for cheap. Verlet Swing and The Last Door are both incredible, underrated adventures and Summer of Mara is a newer entry that’s absolutely delightful.

READ MORE I Want To Swing Into The Meatball Abyss Forever

You can view the rest of the sale at the Nintendo eShop online store or via your Switch console.

See anything you like? Head on down to the comments and share it with your fellow Kotaku readers.