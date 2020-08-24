See Games Differently

The Best Deals From The August Nintendo eShop Sale

Leah Williams

Leah Williams

Published 25 mins ago: August 24, 2020 at 11:20 am -
Filed to:au
dealsnintendo eshopsales
nintendo eshop sale deals
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo is having another killer eShop sale this August with plenty of great deals on AAA Nintendo titles as well as all the latest and greatest indie hits. It’s pretty rare Nintendo puts its first party titles on sale, but there’s actually a pretty great selection here going for just over $50. Luigi’s Mansion, Splatoon 2, Yoshi’s Crafted World and Arms are all going for $53.30 — the cheapest prices you’ll likely ever see these titles at.

There’s also plenty of wholesome indie adventure on sale from the delightful A Short Hike for $9.44 to A Hat in Time for $29.40 and What The Golf? for $22.49.

nintendo eshop sale

Here’s the best of the rest deals available:

  • 1, 2 Switch – $48.95
  • A Hat in Time – $29.40
  • A Short Hike – $9.44
  • Armello – $7.99
  • ARMS – $53.30
  • de Blob – $18.00
  • Dead by Daylight – $39.56
  • Devil May Cry – $17.97
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – $52.50
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – $22.99
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $22.49
  • FIFA 20 – $20.98
  • Golf Story – $11.25
  • Katamari Damacy Re-roll – $14.97
  • Killer Queen Black – $19.59
  • Journey to the Savage Planet – $41.96
  • Lego DC Super-Villains – $26.98
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3 – $53.30
  • Monster Prom: XXL – $16.79
  • Ori and the Blind Forest – $20.96
  • Overland – $21.60
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – $38.96
  • Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove – $40.59
  • Splatoon 2 – $53.30
  • Super Bomberman R – $22.50
  • Super Monkey Ball – $31.47
  • Unravel 2 – $9.99
  • Valkyria Chronicles – $10.78
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4 – $23.98
  • What the Golf? – $22.49
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World – $53.30

You can check out the full list of everything on sale via the Nintendo eShop hub on your Switch or online.

Have anything to recommend? Pop on down to the comments and share your favourites.

About the Author

Leah Williams

Leah Williams

Leah Williams is a writer specialising in video games & entertainment.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.