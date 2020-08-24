The Best Deals From The August Nintendo eShop Sale

Nintendo is having another killer eShop sale this August with plenty of great deals on AAA Nintendo titles as well as all the latest and greatest indie hits. It’s pretty rare Nintendo puts its first party titles on sale, but there’s actually a pretty great selection here going for just over $50. Luigi’s Mansion, Splatoon 2, Yoshi’s Crafted World and Arms are all going for $53.30 — the cheapest prices you’ll likely ever see these titles at.

There’s also plenty of wholesome indie adventure on sale from the delightful A Short Hike for $9.44 to A Hat in Time for $29.40 and What The Golf? for $22.49.

Here’s the best of the rest deals available:

1, 2 Switch – $48.95

A Hat in Time – $29.40

A Short Hike – $9.44

Armello – $7.99

ARMS – $53.30

de Blob – $18.00

Dead by Daylight – $39.56

Devil May Cry – $17.97

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – $52.50

Dragon Ball FighterZ – $22.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $22.49

FIFA 20 – $20.98

Golf Story – $11.25

Katamari Damacy Re-roll – $14.97

Killer Queen Black – $19.59

Journey to the Savage Planet – $41.96

Lego DC Super-Villains – $26.98

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – $53.30

Monster Prom: XXL – $16.79

Ori and the Blind Forest – $20.96

Overland – $21.60

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – $38.96

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove – $40.59

Splatoon 2 – $53.30

Super Bomberman R – $22.50

Super Monkey Ball – $31.47

Unravel 2 – $9.99

Valkyria Chronicles – $10.78

Valkyria Chronicles 4 – $23.98

What the Golf? – $22.49

Yoshi’s Crafted World – $53.30

You can check out the full list of everything on sale via the Nintendo eShop hub on your Switch or online.

Have anything to recommend? Pop on down to the comments and share your favourites.