The Nintendo Switch eShop’s Best Deals For August

It’s the beginning of August, and you know what that means — brand new video game deals.

We’re kicking things off with a new Nintendo eShop sale, featuring everything from indie adventures to monster hunting, magic and even lawyers. There’s Okami HD for $14.97 and Mortal Kombat 11 for $34.97. You can even grab fantastic Aussie puzzler Death Squared for only $1.49 or the hottest new indie release, The Touryst, for just $21.

This post has been updated with more Switch deals since its original publication.

Check out the best deals for the Nintendo eShop in August below:

A Short Hike: $9.44

Broforce: $5.62

Bubsy: Paws on Fire – $7.50

Cluedo – $19.99

Cooking Simulator – $20.10

Darkest Dungeon – $19.77

Death Squared – $1.49

Dragon’s Dogma – $19.97

Earthlock – $7.50

Enter the Gungeon: $10.50

Golf Peaks: $2.25

GRID Autosport: $38.49

Headsnatchers – $7.65

Heave Ho: $7.50

Hue – $7.50

Inbento – $5.25

Lego Harry Potter Collection – $27.47

Lego Jurassic World – $29.97

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 – $29.68

Lego The Incredibles – $29.68

Lego Worlds – $24.97

Lonely Mountains Downhill: $24

Manifold Garden: $24.30

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom – $26.55

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate – $31.98

Moonlighter: $12

Mortal Kombat 11 – $34.97

MXGP3 – $11.25

Northgard: $21

Okami HD – $14.97

Ori and the Blind Forest: $20.96

Overland: $21.60

Panzer Dragoon: Remake – $25.12

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – $19.97

Resident Evil 2: Revelations – $9.90

Resident Evil 4 – $22.46

Resident Evil 6 – $22.46

Robonauts: $1.49

Saints Row 4: $38.96

Scribblenauts Mega Pack – $22.47

Scribblenauts Showdown – $13.73

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy: $15

Star Wars Jedi Outcast: $15

Star Wars Racer: $15.41

Streets of Rage 4: $31.87

Summer of Mara – $29.75

Terraria: $41.96

The Last Door: Complete Edition – $15.00

The Touryst – $21.00

Tricky Towers: $11.25

Trine: Ultimate Collection – $35.99

Troll and I – $5.99

Ultimate Chicken Horse: $14.85

Unravel Two: $9.99

Verlet Swing – $7.65

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine – $9.00

Wizard of Legend: $12.99

Yes, Your Grace: $15.48

Yoshi’s Crafted World: $53.30

It’s big month for indies on the Switch store with a bunch of gems going for cheap. Verlet Swing and The Last Door are both incredible, underrated adventures and Summer of Mara is a newer entry that’s absolutely delightful.

READ MORE I Want To Swing Into The Meatball Abyss Forever

You can view the rest of the Nintendo Switch eShop sale online or via your Switch console.

See anything you like? Head on down to the comments and share it with your fellow Kotaku readers.