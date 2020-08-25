Of Course Pupperazzi Is My Favourite Game From the Wholesome Snack Indie Showcase

Kitfox Games knows what I like. It’s the developer of the forthcoming Boyfriend Dungeon — a dungeon crawler that also lets you smooch anthropomorphized versions of your weapons — and publishers of the new Pupperazzi.

Highlighted in today’s Wholesome Snack Indie Showcase, Pupperazzi is a very simple game with a premise that is exactly what you’d expect from that title: taking oodles of pictures of dogs. Sitting dogs, sleeping dogs (no, not those Sleeping Dogs), dogs on skateboards, dogs with hamburgers, dogs with silly hats. Dogs! All the dogs. Doing all of the things. Basically, throw Nintendogs and Pokémon Snap into a blender and out pops a Pupperazzi smoothie.

We're publishing a new game! ???????? PUPPERAZZI ???????? Photograph the finest (& derpiest) dogs to build your career, upgrade your camera and discover new canines. WOOF! ???? Wishlist on Steam: https://t.co/rn5rweK62b

???? Newsletter: https://t.co/XIrbYGv7c4

???? Developed by @SundaeMonth pic.twitter.com/hHX67MYMyF — Kitfox Games (@KitfoxGames) August 25, 2020

What do I want? Pictures!

Pictures of what? Very good Boys and Girls!

Here’s an excerpt from Pupperazzi’s Steam description on what you can expect from the game:

WOOF. Bark bark bark *licks* bark bark woof HOOOOOOWL. *Sniff* *Sniff sniff* wfff. Woof woof…. Bark? *Head tilt* *Pants* BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK

Genius. Compelling. I’m definitely looking forward to playing Pupperazzi soon.

And before you ask, yes, you can pet the dogs.