See Games Differently

Of Course Pupperazzi Is My Favourite Game From the Wholesome Snack Indie Showcase

Ash Parrish

Published 60 mins ago: August 26, 2020 at 6:00 am -
Filed to:kitfox games
pupperazziwholesome games
The energy! The drama! They love the camera! Look at the sass on that corgi, I'm gagging. (Screenshot: Kitfox Games)
The energy! The drama! They love the camera! Look at the sass on that corgi, I'm gagging. (Screenshot: Kitfox Games)

Kitfox Games knows what I like. It’s the developer of the forthcoming Boyfriend Dungeon — a dungeon crawler that also lets you smooch anthropomorphized versions of your weapons — and publishers of the new Pupperazzi.

Highlighted in today’s Wholesome Snack Indie Showcase, Pupperazzi is a very simple game with a premise that is exactly what you’d expect from that title: taking oodles of pictures of dogs. Sitting dogs, sleeping dogs (no, not those Sleeping Dogs), dogs on skateboards, dogs with hamburgers, dogs with silly hats. Dogs! All the dogs. Doing all of the things. Basically, throw Nintendogs and Pokémon Snap into a blender and out pops a Pupperazzi smoothie.

What do I want? Pictures!

Pictures of what? Very good Boys and Girls!

Here’s an excerpt from Pupperazzi’s Steam description on what you can expect from the game:

WOOF.

Bark bark bark *licks* bark bark woof HOOOOOOWL. *Sniff* *Sniff sniff* wfff.

Woof woof…. Bark? *Head tilt*

*Pants*

BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK

Genius. Compelling. I’m definitely looking forward to playing Pupperazzi soon.

And before you ask, yes, you can pet the dogs.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.