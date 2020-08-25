See Games Differently

Our First Look At The Dragon’s Dogma Anime

Luke Plunkett

Published 4 hours ago: August 25, 2020 at 10:30 am -
Filed to:anime
capcomdragon's dogmanetflix
Gif: Dragon’s DOgma
Gif: Dragon’s DOgma

Announced last month, we’re getting our first look today at the upcoming anime adaptation of Dragon’s Dogma.

The series releases on Netflix on September 17.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.