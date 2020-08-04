Overwatch Cosplay Lights Up The Darkness

Cosplayer Zibartas — who we’ve seen here before with some top-tier Overwatch stuff — has truly outdone himself here, building a complete set of Mercy’s wings that move, are made out of steel and aluminium and really light up.
Here’s the finished product:
????I finally finished my Mercy wings ????????All steel and aluminum!✨@PlayOverwatch @LuciePohlComedy #overwatchcosplay #mercy pic.twitter.com/cMY2K5diKx
— Zibartas Cosplay (@zibartas) August 3, 2020
God damn.
If you’d like to see how something like this was put together, Zibartas has made a series of videos breaking down each of the stages of construction, like crafting the metal blades:
Getting all the animatronics and engineering in place:
And lighting them up:
