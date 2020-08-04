See Games Differently

Overwatch Cosplay Lights Up The Darkness

Luke Plunkett

Published 3 hours ago: August 4, 2020 at 10:00 am -
cosplay
overwatch

Cosplayer Zibartas — who we’ve seen here before with some top-tier Overwatch stuff — has truly outdone himself here, building a complete set of Mercy’s wings that move, are made out of steel and aluminium and really light up.

Here’s the finished product:

God damn.

If you’d like to see how something like this was put together, Zibartas has made a series of videos breaking down each of the stages of construction, like crafting the metal blades:

Getting all the animatronics and engineering in place:

And lighting them up:

