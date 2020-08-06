Paper Mario Player’s Coins Hit A Very Nice Number

Twitch streamer and speedrunner Boyks accomplished a monumental feat of gaming prowess earlier this week when he briefly hit 42,069 coins in Paper Mario: The Origami King.
That’s it, that’s the story. I’m 12 years old.
