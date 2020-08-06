See Games Differently

Paper Mario Player’s Coins Hit A Very Nice Number

Ian Walker

Published 3 hours ago: August 6, 2020 at 11:00 am -
Filed to:420
69nicepaper mariopaper mario the origami kingtwitchweed
Computer: Enhance. Enhance. Enhance. (Screenshot: Nintendo / Boyks / Kotaku)
Twitch streamer and speedrunner Boyks accomplished a monumental feat of gaming prowess earlier this week when he briefly hit 42,069 coins in Paper Mario: The Origami King.

That’s it, that’s the story. I’m 12 years old.

