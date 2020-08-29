Peace Was Never An Option

This week we ponder delaying the next generation, throw Mario into a dryer, check out the new trailer for LEGO Star Wars, find out more about the weird far-right conspiracy featured in a Black Ops: Cold War trailer and yell at some capybaras.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Call Of Duty Trailer Recklessly Promotes Far-Right Conspiracy Theory Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s debut trailer — which has already attracted controversy — gives a lot of airtime to Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenov and his views. Views which have, in recent years, become a dangerous rallying cry for far-right conspiracy theories and the people who peddle them. Read more

A fantastic and important story about something I don’t think a lot of people knew about.

Maybe Just Delay Next-Gen Already The Xbox Series X comes out in November, probably around the same time as the PS5 if Sony ever gets around to announcing its release date. But they don’t need to come out then. In fact, maybe it would be for the best if they were just delayed until some... Read more

It does feel like a lot of people wouldn’t be too upset if we delayed the new consoles until the Spring of next year…

Streamer Drums His Way To Improbable Call Of Duty Headshot Imagine being the person who got headshotted by a guy controlling Call of Duty with a drum set. What would you do? How would you react? Who would you become? Read more

In the year 2036 people won’t even use controllers to play video games. We will all be using various household items and gadgets in a never-ending arms race to find the weirdest way to play a game.

You Can Fly Into The Windows XP Wallpaper In Flight Simulator I’ve seen folks flying to all kinds of places in Flight Simulator, from Point Nemo to Jeffrey Epstein’s island, but I’m yet to see a journey as niche and impressive as the one that lets you recreate the experience of booting up Windows XP for the first time. Read more

Flight Simulator 2020 is just becoming a game where people locate well-known real-world locations and then fly there and take screenshots.

Tweets!

A rural Japanese town under siege by monkeys is defended by three elderly women armed with airguns who call themselves the “Monkey Busters”. pic.twitter.com/ZIooj1wrov — Belgrade (@Aeljik) August 26, 2020

Netflix, HBO, Hulu…anyone. Please make this a show.

They got arrested for shouting at capybaras pic.twitter.com/rgHTDvRDUz — CAPYBARA MAN (@hsw50123) August 24, 2020

Geese are the worst sometimes.

That new Mario tech demo is strange!

News

Trailers & Videos From The Past Week

This looks amazing and also it has Yaddle. What more could you want?

I want this game to be great. I love the Marvel films, most of them, and I like superhero team-up events. So this could be a perfect game for me. COULD, be the keyword.

This reminds me, I never finished the last Borderlands 3 DLC.

Rip and tear, as the kids say.