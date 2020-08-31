See Games Differently

Pikachu Stars In The PPAP Singer’s New Music Video

Brian Ashcraft

Published 3 hours ago: August 31, 2020 at 9:55 pm -
Filed to:japan
pikachu
Screenshot: -PIKOTARO OFFICIAL CHANNEL-公式ピコ太郎歌唱ビデオチャンネル
Screenshot: -PIKOTARO OFFICIAL CHANNEL-公式ピコ太郎歌唱ビデオチャンネル

In 2016, comedian Pikotaro went viral with his song “PPAP.” Earlier this year, he released a song to encourage people to wash their hands. Now, he’s back, and this time he’s hanging out with an electric rodent.

The new song is called “Pikataro and Pikotaro” (Pika to Piko in Japanese). In much of it, Pikataro is translating a series of words Pikachu says.

“We wanted to make something special that will make everyone smile☺ and have fun at home as people worldwide are staying home this summer,” states the video’s official YouTube description.

