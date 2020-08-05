How To Watch PlayStation’s Latest State Of Play In Australia

PlayStation’s State of Play showcase returns on Friday, August 7 with brand new announcements about upcoming PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PSVR games. While fans have been warned not to get their expectations up too high, there’s still sure to be plenty of surprises in the 40-minute show.

The latest episode will focus on third-party and indie games (much like the recent Nintendo Direct Mini) rather than first party PlayStation Studios games. (This point has been emphasised by PlayStation on social media and via press releases.)

There will also be no updates around “hardware, business, preorders, or dates” regarding the PlayStation 5. Instead, the newest State of Play will give the spotlight to some cool upcoming titles on PlayStation 4, 5 and VR. Expect new gameplay footage, indie updates and other news.

READ MORE The Best Deals From PlayStation's Winter Sale

While many of us have been looking forward to new PlayStation 5 updates, the simple fact is the PlayStation 4 and PSVR are still worthwhile consoles to focus on. The transition period between PlayStation 4 and 5 will likely be longer than normal this generation due to higher console production costs (and less stock) as well as game delays caused by coronavirus.

Expect games to continue to release on the platform for years to come — the PlayStation 4 still has plenty of gas left in the tank. We’ll find out more about the latest updates for the console on Friday.

State of Play returns on Friday, August 7 at 6:00 a.m. AEST. You can catch the entire showcase over on Twitch or YouTube.

For everyone who doesn’t want to wake up at the crack of dawn, stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the latest announcements.