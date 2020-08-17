See Games Differently

Pokémon Masters Shall Soon Become Pokémon Masters EX

Mike Fahey

Published 2 hours ago: August 17, 2020 at 11:30 pm -
Filed to:android
iospokemonpokemon masterspokemon masters exrenamedupdate
I love this still so much. (Screenshot: DeNA)
Collectable Pokémon trainer game Pokémon Masters has come a long way since it launched last year, adding new content and features, and holding regular special events to keep players from getting bored. Celebrating the game’s myriad changes and those yet to come, DeNA is changing the name of the mobile game to Pokémon Masters EX.

A lot has happened since producer Yu Sasaki apologised for his game being boring back in September of last year. Pokémon Masters has added a ton of new trainer and pocket monster pairs, along with story events to keep the narrative flowing. Even more changes are coming on August 27, when the game evolves into its EX form.

The biggest update will see players able to upgrade their partners from five stars to six-star EX, a whole new power level. The August update will introduce even more new trainer/Pokémon partnerships with six-star EX unlocked, while older pairs will eventually earn the ability to evolve as well.

Screenshot: DeNA

August 27 also signals the start of the Champion Stadium’s Kanto Challenge, pitting players against the legendary region’s Elite Four and their champion, Blue.

Check out the video below for a complete rundown of changes and celebrations coming to the soon-to-be-renamed Pokémon Masters.

