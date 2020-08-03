See Games Differently

PS4 Controllers Won’t Work With PS5 Games

1

Mike Fahey

Published 51 mins ago: August 3, 2020 at 10:55 pm -
Filed to:compatability
controllersdualsensedualshock 4headsetsplaystation 5ps4ps5racing wheelssony
Photo: Sony
Photo: Sony

In a post on the PlayStation Blog this morning, Sony detailed which PlayStation 4 controllers and accessories will work with the PlayStation 5. Specialty controllers like steering wheels, Sony wireless headsets, and PlayStation Move controllers will work just fine. The PS4’s DualShock 4, however, will only work with supported PS4 games.

The good news is most of the extra gear PS4 owners have collected over the years will transfer over to the PS5. Licensed racing wheel, arcade sticks, and flight sticks will work for both PS4 and PS5 games on the new console. The PlayStation 4 camera will work for PS5 virtual reality games, though a special free adaptor will be required to hook it up — more details on that are forthcoming. And Move controllers — the bizarre, bulbous PlayStation peripherals that refuse to die — will function just fine.

PS4 DualShock 4 controllers will connect to the PS5, and owners will be able to use them for backwards compatible PS4 titles. PS5 games, however, will require the new DualSense controller. The blog post explains that Sony believes PS5 games “should take full advantage” of all of the new console’s advanced technology, including the DualSense 5.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.