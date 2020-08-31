See Games Differently

PS5 And Xbox Series X Games Will Cost $100 A Pop

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: August 31, 2020 at 10:55 am
Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft

Publishers have made plenty of noise already about the cost of developing for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. And in Australia it looks like everyone’s settling in at $100 for their next-gen AAA titles.

There’s been plenty of chatter already about whether next-gen titles are going to come with a small price bump to pay for the expected increase in development. 2K were first out of the gate, announcing that the next-gen versions of NBA 2K would ship for $US69.99 – which in publisher maths translates to $100 here.

And where the juggernaut of NBA 2K goes, many follow. Checking retailer pages this morning reveals that other publishers – particularly Ubisoft – are targeting the $100 price point for their AAA titles. Games not sold as big-budget experiences, like the re-release of Planet Coaster: Console Edition, are going for a more regular $79, while Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is priced at $59,

ps5 games
Image: JB Hi-Fi

EB Games are known for their high RRPs, but The Gamesmen are following suit. The PS5 edition of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is going for a staggering $120, while the PS5 re-release of Overcooked is shipping for a sizeable $80.

ps5 games
Image: The Gamesmen

Part of the reason for the price increase is historical stagnation in the cost of new video games. Yoshio Osaki, the CEO and president of IDG Consulting, said in July that the cost of producing a game for the next-generation had soared by 200 to 300 per cent, even though game prices remained unchanged since the Xbox 360 and PS3 days.

“While the cost of development and publishing have gone up, and pricing in other entertainment verticals has also gone up substantially, next-gen software pricing has not reflected these increases,” Osaki told Gamesindustry. “$US59.99 to $US69.99 does not even cover these other cost increases completely, but does move it more in the proper direction.”

Of course, none of this comes as any comfort to people who have found themselves without a job amidst the global recession. Even in Australia, where games are typically sold for $69 – and some titles, like Fallout 76, went for closer to $50 at launch – the prospect of having to pay another $10 or $20 isn’t ideal for anyone whose budget and savings have been heavily squeezed throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s especially the case when you consider some of the games, like NBA 2K, are charging a much higher premium without dialling back the egregious, casino-like microtransactions that come with it. And that’s with NBA 2K being even more expensive by default – the base edition is going for $109.95 locally, or $149.95 if you want the “Mamba Forever” Kobe Bryant cover, and all the various virtual currencies, virtual Gatorade boosts and skill boosts to basically blaze your way through the game’s singleplayer career.

Now, of course, these prices are all operating in a bit of a vacuum. For one, there isn’t a whole lot of other titles to drive competition amongst all of the publishers, so it’s easy to charge a higher premium. But will that still be the same case come November, when Ubisoft has to push Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla up against Cyberpunk 2077? If Cyberpunk absolutely slays out of the gate – which a cursory look at CD Projekt Red’s stock price or investor reports indicates it probably will – then $US79 or $100 might not be such a reasonable price.

Alternatively, Aussie retailers might just take things into their own hands and discount PS5 and Xbox Series X games aggressively. $68 or $69 has been the standard this year, but even games like Fallout 4 were discounted to $59 before launch, which is insane when talking about a game successful enough to ship 12 million copies in a single day.

Still, at least in the initial phases, get ready for everything related to the next-gen consoles to cost a ton. We already know manufacturing costs for the consoles have spiked. And with the coronavirus pandemic forcing delays and making development even more expensive than it was already going to be, publishers and developers are going to recoup that costs one way or another. Typically, that means higher prices, microtransactions and/or battle passes, but if we’re all being realistic, it’s probably all of them at once.

Alex Walker is Kotaku's editor, who writes about the video games industry.

Comments

  • Games have been generally the same price for a long time now. We have been far too lucky, for far too long, they havent gone up many times before.

    Reply

    • Yeah that’s true. I personally dont struggle for cash but im sure this will hurt lots of people. Hopefully when the dust settles a little bit we are see prices sit around $79 – $89 mark. Just like Big W and others sell new games for approx. $69 now.

      Reply

      • I don’t mind DLC when it’s a genuine expansion. I hate when it’s buy the ending.

        As for loot boxes, they can die in a fire but I think they’re here to stay.

        Reply

        • Yeah i dont mind the concept of paid for DLC but sometimes i feel like they hold back 20% of the game to only charge us for it later.

          Reply

    • Very lucky, in that one of the major pressures on lowering prices is the sheer volume of supply. It’s a competitive space, and there’s a reason we’ve seen some AAA marketing cost more than the game cost to develop. I have a hunch this new pricing will be a brief capitalization on novelty, rather than a new status quo.

      Reply

    • Except we all know thats only if you look at it on the surface.

      Most AAA games are now sold with the expectations of being a Live Service geared towards perpetual spending on DLC and other monetisations.. add in the tiered releases and outside of indies and genuine devs like cd projekt reds stuff you are very rarely “just” paying the 70-80 bucks.

      I am more than happy to fork out for genuine complete experiences but this rarely comes out these days

      Reply

  • “Big-budget AAA games cost too much to make!” would be a sympathetic argument if it weren’t coming from companies reporting record-breaking profits every year. Yes, they cost more… clearly they recoup more, too.

    Seems like an opening move from publishers who are placing a premium on early adoption – novelty and social currency are worth something, if the market is willing to pay for it. Remember when Microsoft told a Senate hearing that they charge, “What the market will bear?” Well, the reverse is probably true, too.

    It’ll be interesting to see how this shakes out.

    Reply

    • I would pay more if AAA didnt increase microtransactions in both unscrupulous levels of saturation and price for the last decade. Seriously some MTX are more than $100 dollars now… nothing micro about them.

      Interestingly many Indie and small studios are still managing to maintain low price, high quality and no bull shit micro transactions. Best value for money.

      Reply

  • This… seems pretty reasonable to me? Back in the PS2 era I remember new release games being $120 a pop, and somehow in the decade and a half since then they fell to nearly half that price despite getting more complex to make. This feels like a pretty natural balancing.

    Of course, I’d be happier if we heard that that money was being used to better support dev teams to cut back on crunch and better compensate the people who produce them instead of all going directly into executives pockets, but… I’m not getting my hopes up.

    Reply

    • In the 90s I remember that Target used to price their games at $79 for AAA games, and $57-59 for less anticipated or older titles.

      For the lower-end titles, that puts the adjusted 2020 equivalent at closer to $98-115 for the low-end titles and $135-160 for the high-end titles.

      Yeah, we definitely used to pay more for these things, 20-30 years ago.

      Reply

      • Remember PC games before digital distribution? Sometimes Electronics Botique or Harvey Norman was the only local option and you’d have to eat $99 because … otherwise you didn’t get it. Plain and simple. And 56k wasn’t great for torrenting games in the late ’90s.

        Motorcross Madness was still absolutely worth $99, though. That was so much better than it had any right to be.

        Reply

  • This reminds me of the $99 PS4 games were going for at launch but I also remember digital PS4 games were actually quite competitive before the digital tax. I won’t get any launch console or games this year, until reliablity/launch issues are sorted and game prices come down. I have enough of a back log to get through until Autumn 2021.

    Reply

  • Sure they have not increased since the last generation but you also are getting less value for the standard game, with most games walling off content into the “Pay me more money edition”, having season passes that they can phone in if the game is a flop and being riddled with mircotransactions that compromise the core experience if you happen to not pay for them after ONLY buying the game for $80.

    It also seems like a strange strategy to run right now with COVID, i only have soo much money to spend and a higher price means i buy less and take less risks when i do buy, something like Watchdogs Legion for example moves from the category of “if the reviews are good i will think about it on release” to “i will get the game of the year edition when the price is in the gutter”

    Reply

    • Absolutely, the DLC / microtransaction trade off means the base game (unless it’s usually a Xbox/Nintendo/Playstation first party game) has been cutdown in content – but lengthened in time it takes to complete it so it’s not as noticeable. A lot of Xbox Game Pass games are just trojan horses to deliver micro transaction revenue.

      Reply

