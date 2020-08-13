PSA: The New Total War Game Is Free Today On The Epic Game Store

There are two types of Total War fans: those who remember to go to the Epic Game Store and secure their copy of A Total War Saga: Troy for free today, and those who forget and wind up all sad and stuff. Don’t be sad.

As we reported in June, A Total War Saga: Troy is having a very odd launch indeed. Not only is the Total War spinoff a 12-month Epic Game Store exclusive, for the first 24 hours of release the game is completely free. Anyone who wants the game can simply go to the store page and snap it up.

A Total War Saga: Troy focuses on the Trojan War, allowing players to experience one of the greatest battles of Greek myth. Build a horse. Play as iconic heroes on both sides of the conflict. Wear armoured heel covers, that sort of thing. I don’t have to tell you, you can just grab it and see for yourself.

Or you could wait until tomorrow when the game costs $US50 ($70). Up to you.