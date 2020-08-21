Ramen Waiter Robots Coming To Japan

Later this month, ramen chain Kourakuen in Fukushima will begin trialing robot waiters to bring patrons hot, steaming bowls of ramen.

Called K-1, the robot is supposed to help with social distancing in the age of covid-19 for contactless service and reduce the burden on restaurant staff.

K-1 is outfitted with voice guidance as well as a sensor to avoid bumping into objects and people while bringing ramen to hungry customers.

According to Kourakuen, the goal is to save labour, which during a pandemic might be safe. However, surely I’m not the only one to worry that in the future increase automation like this will mean fewer jobs.