Red Dead Online Player Saves Friend In Coolest Way Possible

Out in the wild west of Red Dead Online, you still need to look both ways before messing around railroad tracks. One player almost learned the hard way what happens when you ignore this rule.

But then their friend stepped in a saved the day with an expertly timed and perfectly thrown lasso.

The clip was shared on the Red Dead Online subreddit last night by user SomeRandomChillGuy and quickly became popular. As of this moment, it has nearly 7k upvotes.

Unfortunately for the man who was being tackled, the lasso can only grab one person at a time and so that man did find out the hard way what happens when you get hit by a train. (It’s not great!)

Rockstar Rolls Back Latest Red Dead Online Update After It Broke The Game For the past few days, Red Dead Online has been almost unplayable, with numerous bugs, broken systems, server issues, flying horses, and missing NPCs. It all started with an update on August 10, one Rockstar is now rolling back in an attempt to fix the game. Read more