Report: Leaked Controller Mentions Second Next-Gen Xbox Console

While the machine has yet to be officially announced, there has long been speculation that Microsoft is planning on releasing a second next-gen console besides the Xbox Series X, called the Xbox Series S. Speculation that’s about to get a lot stronger.

The Verge reports that while we’re still waiting on such an announcement, a leaked retail Xbox Series X controller spotted today specifically mentions that it will work on not just a Series X, but a Series S as well.

Images of the controller appeared online earlier today, of which The Verge say they have “confirmed it’s genuine.”. While interesting in their own way, as they let us get a good look at the next-gen Xbox controller, it’s the Series S mention that’s got folks talking.

The Series S is believed to be the console previously codenamed “Lockhart”, which we reported on last year. This console is designed to be a cheaper, digital-only version of the Series X.

While Microsoft has yet to announce the Series S, if retail packaging is getting out there a formal unveiling can’t be too far off.