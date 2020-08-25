See Games Differently

Report: Nintendo Releasing "Upgraded" Switch Model In 2021

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: August 25, 2020 at 2:36 pm
Filed to:nintendo switch
Image: Nintendo
Back in March 2019, there was a rumour that Nintendo would be releasing two new models of the Switch, one a premium upgraded version, the other a cheaper successor to the 3DS. We certainly got the latter with the Switch Lite, but Bloomberg is now reporting that the former is still on track, and is due in 2021.

The report says this will be an “upgraded model of its Switch console”, and while it doesn’t go into specifics (particularly when it comes to specs, size or price) it adds that “the Kyoto-based company has looked into including more computing power and 4K high-definition graphics.”

It’s the second time this week an industry outlet has reported this news, following a similar story in Taiwan’s Economic Daily News.

On the one hand, this would be…weird? Chasing the high end of the market isn’t very Nintendo, and I don’t think anyone is clamouring to play Switch games in 4K, at least not enough to need a whole new console for it.

Then again, creating different models of hardware with different abilities is also very Nintendo, something the company has not just already done on the Switch, but also on everything from the DS (the DSi) to the Wii (ditching GameCube support and hardware ports) to the 3DS (the 2DS).

And with both the PS5 and Xbox Series X due soon, maybe they feel that a 4K upgrade and performance boost is just what the Switch needs to stay on top for a few more years.

  • I’ll believe it when I see it. I would be on board upgrading my old Switch if I could carry all my games and saves over AND if it improved games in some way like the PS4 pro does for PS4 games. Wouldn’t mind playing something like Breath of the Wild with 60 frames for example.

  • I think the most achievable way to get 4k out of a switch is either.

    A) Home Console Box (non portable Switch). Like we cany leave home any more and have roof top parties.

    B) A graphical dock like how laptops can thunderbolt into a GPU Box

    I think 4k resolution packs will need to be optional DLC from the store to keep game sizes down.

    I dont think 4K Mobile Switch would be achievable unless Nintendo is going to abandon their affordability family friendly business model and create a Premium skewe that’s priced like a mobile phone.

