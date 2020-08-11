Everything We Know About Resident Evil Village So Far

Resident Evil Village was finally unveiled during the June PlayStation 5 showcase after months of rumours. The haunting trailer showed off a creepy old town, a tense journey through the snow and the reappearance of a (very buff-looking) Chris Redfield. There’s something mysterious going on in Village, and it’s up to returning protagonist Ethan Winters to uncover the game’s secrets.

Here’s everything we know about the Resident Evil Village so far and what to expect when it launches.

Resident Evil Village: Release Date

Resident Evil Village is scheduled for release sometime in 2021. It’s set to release on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. There is no current word on whether it’ll ship on current gen consoles.

Resident Evil Village is a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7

While Resident Evil Village has dropped the numerical order (and more on that later), the game is a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7.

It stars Resident Evil 7 protagonist Ethan Winters and takes place a few years after the events of the prior game. While Ethan wants a peaceful life, his solitude isn’t set to last long.

According to Capcom, the plot of the game kicks off with an unexpected visit from Resident Evil mainstay Chris Redfield.

Taking place a few years after the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, in which protagonist Ethan Winters travelled to Louisiana to search for his missing wife, Mia, Resident Evil Village sees the reunited Mia and Ethan living happily together and putting their shared nightmares of the Baker’s plantation house behind them. Ethan’s world suddenly comes crashing down once again when Chris Redfield, an unexpected yet familiar face makes an appearance, setting off a chain of events that sees a distraught Ethan seeking answers to Chris’s shocking actions… and ultimately finding him in a mysterious village.

The game’s first trailer showed off an eerie, medieval-style town complete with strange witch-like denizens, a Wendigo-looking creature and all the creeping horrors we’ve come to expect from a Resident Evil game. There’s something in the woods out there, and it’s not friendly.

It’s not called ‘Resident Evil 8’ for a reason

Resident Evil Village has a rather clever reason for dropping the ‘8’ from its title, and you can see it in the game’s official logo. Rather than using the number 8, Capcom has elected to stylise the logo in a way that ‘Village’ contains the roman numeral VIII.

It’s a simple and very neat.

While the lack of ‘8’ in the official title may confuse some into thinking it’s a spin-off or prequel, you just need to look a bit harder. Another reason for the title is the team wanted to focus on the Village as an essential part of the game.

READ MORE Why Resident Evil Village Isn't Called Resident Evil 8

Combat and exploration will take centre stage

As Capcom confirmed in a PlayStation blog, Ethan’s journeys through the mysterious Village will be far more exploratory and combat-heavy than past Resident Evil games.

The Village is described as a character of its own, with secret terrors waiting in every corner to leap out at players as they travel through its secretive roads.

While not much else is known about gameplay, Capcom described the returning first-person perspective as “visceral” and a “personal fight for survival” against hideous enemies, making every step a major, heart-pounding risk.

The game’s initial trailer revealed some of these anxious moments, but we’ll have to wait for a longer gameplay trailer to find out just how terrifying Village is going to be.

The opening chapter may have already leaked

If you care about spoilers, don’t go looking online for information about Resident Evil Village just yet.

While these rumours are currently unconfirmed, a playtest for the game appears to have leaked the opening gameplay sequence of the game and what kicks off Ethan’s journey to the mysterious Village.

These rumours won’t be reprinted here but if you’re interested in spoilers, you can check out an alleged description from We Got This Covered here.

This article will be updated with more information as we get closer to Resident Evil Village’s release.