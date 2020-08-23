Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Is Out In 2022

Today, during a DC FanDome presentation, developer Rocksteady revealed Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, the first new game from the studio since 2015’s Batman Arkham Knight. It will be released in 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.

The trailer played during the event showed of Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot and Captain Boomerang fighting enemies. It also looks like Superman is a bad guy now.

Rocksteady explained during the event that the game is set in Metropolis, which in the trailer appears to be partially destroyed by supervillain Brainiac. Suicide Squad is an open-world action game that mixes superpowers and guns and is set in the Arkham games universe.

In Suicide Squad, a multiplayer third-person shooter, players will be able to play alone or with up to three people, with bots filling in the squad if you play alone. The full game is playable online or solo, with players allowed to freely jump between characters whenever they want. According to the official press release, each of the four playable characters has special traversal abilities they can use while exploring a dynamic, open-world Metropolis.

In the last week Rocksteady has been in the news, but not just because of its upcoming DC Comics video game. A 2018 letter sent to management and signed by multiple women who at the time worked at the studio cited a number of persistent issues including transphobic slurs, derogatory and sexually explicit remarks about women, and sexual harassment. Since the report, Rocksteady has responded to the claims, saying it “dealt with issues raised” in the past and was committed to working with an independent third-party to address any new complaints in the future.