‘Shop Contest: Halo Delayed, Winners!

Zack Zwiezen

Published 1 hour ago: August 23, 2020 at 7:30 am -
Image: Kotaku / TheWorldof
Last week, after we all learned that Halo Infinite was delayed until 2021, I realised that poor Master Chief would need something to do while he waits for them to finish making his big game. So I asked you all for help.

Our winning image this week comes from TheWorldof who decided to just show us the reality of the situation.

Image: TheWorldof

In a perfect world, John-117 would be doing a ton of stuff during his time off. But more likely than not he’s doing nothing and barely getting by. For the first time, many of us can finally relate to Master Chief.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favourites.

Image: Barry Wombleton
Image: Badonkagronk
Image: MonoArtan
Image: Yoda’s Neglected Brother
Image: DenzilofDojima
Image: OldType
Image: RichardRae1
Image: Cecil Banon

Image: RealMFresh

(Also the awards might be coming back!)

